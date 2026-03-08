Pokemon’s Generation 3 Is the Wrong Move on Switch

For many fans, the possibility of classic Pokemon games coming to Nintendo Switch was both exciting and seemingly impossible. Yet, with the release of Pokemon Fire Red and Pokemon Leaf Green on the Nintendo Switch, the dream is now a reality. Now, fans have discovered hints that suggest even more games are on the way, specifically Generation 3. Pokemon Ruby, Pokemon Sapphire, and especially Pokemon Emerald are some of the most beloved games in the series.

Yet, this is not the right move for The Pokemon Company. The Pokemon series has three decades of history, and some generations have been left behind in favor of others. While Hoenn is a fantastic region and I would be thrilled to return to it, I believe Pokemon Black and Pokemon White are far more deserving of a Switch release. This becomes especially true when I look at how long it has been since Pokemon Black and Pokemon White received any attention from Nintendo.

We Don’t Need Generation 3 Again

image courtesy of the pokemon company

Generation 3 is one of the most popular eras in the franchise, and for good reason. Pokemon Ruby, Pokemon Sapphire, and Pokemon Emerald introduced players to the Hoenn region in 2002 and 2004. The games expanded the series with abilities, double battles, and a large number of new Pokemon. Hoenn also delivered one of the most memorable regional settings, filled with water routes and tropical environments.

However, these games have already received significant attention through Pokemon Omega Ruby and Pokemon Alpha Sapphire on Nintendo 3DS. Released in 2014, those remakes recreated the Hoenn adventure with updated graphics, mechanics, and additional story elements. They are some of the best remakes in the series because they modernized the original games while preserving their structure.

But now, players who wanted to revisit Hoenn already had a chance to do so less than a decade ago. Bringing the original Game Boy Advance versions to Nintendo Switch would certainly appeal to collectors and longtime fans, but it does not solve a major accessibility gap in the series. Game Freak and Nintendo have other generations that deserve priority. I wouldn’t complain about seeing Generation 3 on Switch, but there is a far better and more deserving option.

Pokemon Black and White Are Underrated

image Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

If any generation deserves renewed attention, it is the one introduced in 2010. Pokemon Black and Pokemon White brought players to the Unova region and took the series in a bold direction. Instead of relying heavily on familiar creatures, the games introduced an entirely new regional Pokédex for the main story. That decision forced players to experiment with unfamiliar teams and discover new favorites, effectively acting like a soft reboot for the series.

The games also delivered one of the most ambitious narratives in the franchise. The conflict with Team Plasma explored ideas about the relationship between humans and Pokemon. Characters like N and Ghetsis helped create a story that felt more complex than many previous entries. Even today, many fans consider the narrative of Pokemon Black and Pokemon White among the strongest in the series.

Additionally, Pokemon Black and Pokemon White were some of the most challenging games in the series. Older fans like me have been frustrated with how easy and hand-holdy new games have become. Pokemon Fire Red and Pokemon Leaf Green feel like a breath of fresh air in this regard. Taking players to Unova again is the perfect follow-up to this and would show newer fans a different way to play.

Despite those strengths, the Unova era has not received the same level of attention as other generations. The games remain locked on the Nintendo DS, and their sequels, Pokemon Black 2 and Pokemon White 2, are also difficult for new players to access. That lack of availability has slowly pushed them into the background while newer titles dominate the conversation.

Generation 5 Is Perfect as Is

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

One reason Pokemon Black and Pokemon White deserve a return on Nintendo Switch is that they do not actually need major changes. Unlike some older entries in the series, Generation 5 still holds up extremely well from a visual and gameplay perspective. The pixel art style remains one of the most detailed aesthetics the franchise has ever produced, with animated sprites that give every battle a sense of motion and personality.

Game Freak pushed the Nintendo DS hardware in creative ways when developing the Unova games. Cities featured dynamic camera angles, environments included seasonal changes, and battles used animated sprites instead of static images. These design choices gave the games a unique visual identity that many fans still praise today. Even years later, the presentation feels distinctive compared to the fully 3D direction the series adopted starting with Pokemon X and Pokemon Y.

Because of that strong foundation, a simple port could work better than a full remake. The games already function well as they are, and bringing them to Nintendo Switch would allow players to experience them without altering their core style. Preserving the original visuals and mechanics would also protect what made Generation 5 stand out in the first place.

For longtime fans like me, that matters. I remember the first time I entered Castelia City in Pokemon Black. The towering buildings and busy streets felt unlike anything the series had done before. Moments like that still hold up today. Bringing Pokemon Black and Pokemon White to Switch as faithful ports would allow a new audience to experience that same sense of discovery without changing what already works so well.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!