Underrated Tomb Raider Game Now Completely Free to Own

One of the more underrated games in the Tomb Raider series is now free to download and own for good. Outside of the original Tomb Raider games that are largely synonymous with PS1 (Tomb Raider, Tomb Raider 2, and Tomb Raider 3), most other entries in the franchise are pretty divisive in one way or another. While modern games like 2013’s Tomb Raider reboot and its sequel Rise of the Tomb Raider were a hit with fans, some previous installments from the era before didn’t land in the way that some had hoped. Now, one Tomb Raider game from this often-forgotten period of the series is up for grabs at no cost, and it actually happens to be one of the better titles of its generation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of this week, Tomb Raider: Underworld is now entirely free to own. This offer comes by way of Prime Gaming, which means it isn’t outright “free” and does necessitate an Amazon Prime membership in order to obtain. Still, Prime memberships are owned by tens of millions of people around the globe, which means that this deal is one that many can surely take advantage of. Those who do will be granted a PC code for Tomb Raider: Underworld that can then be redeemed on GOG.

Released in 2008, Tomb Raider: Underworld was the final mainline Tomb Raider to come about before the series was rebooted. Underworld received a fair bit of acclaim at the time of its launch and was met with a generally positive response from players and critics alike. Despite this positivity, Tomb Raider: Underworld didn’t sell all that well, which has led to it being somewhat forgotten over the past 15 years. This has resulted in it being one of the more underrated Tomb Raider games that many fans don’t think of when looking back on Lara Croft’s many adventures.

Believe it or not, Underworld is actually the second Tomb Raider game that can currently be picked up on Prime Gaming. The other entry, Tomb Raider: Anniversary, has been available since earlier in November and will remain so until two weeks from now on December 18th. As for this offer with Tomb Raider: Underworld, it will last until January 5th, so be sure to redeem it before that time.

Tomb Raider: Underworld

About: “Tomb Raider: Underworld represents a new advancement in exploration-based gameplay. As fearless adventurer Lara Croft explore exotic locations around the world, each designed with an incredible attention to detail resulting in breathtaking high-definition visual fidelity that creates a truly believable world and delivers a new level of challenge and choice.