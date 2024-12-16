Tomb Raider Anniversary Is Free in Promo That Ends Very Soon

One of the most popular Tomb Raider games ever, Tomb Raider: Anniversary, is free to own for good in a deal that is set to expire quite soon. Released in 2007, Anniversary was a full-blown remake of the original Tomb Raider that had launched a little over ten years prior. Despite being a rather straightforward remake, Tomb Raider: Anniversary was incredibly well-received by fans and critics alike, making it one of the more acclaimed entries in the action-adventure series. Now, for those who would like to add it to their digital library on PC, they can do so without having to spend any money at all.

As of this moment, Tomb Raider: Anniversary is completely free to download thanks to Prime Gaming. While this offer isn’t completely “free” as it requires an active membership to Amazon Prime, the promo is definitely one that countless millions will be able to take advantage of without issue. Those who do opt to grab Tomb Raider: Anniversary via Prime Gaming will then be given a PC code for the game. This code can then be redeemed on the Microsoft Store, which is where Anniversary can be downloaded and then played.

The reason that this promotion for Tomb Raider: Anniversary is worth bringing up is because it’s about to end. Although the game has been available for free to Prime members since mid-November, this promo window will come to a close in a little over 48 hours on December 18th. As such, this is your last call to grab Tomb Raider: Anniversary for nothing whatsoever if you haven’t already done so.

Tomb Raider: Anniversary

About: “Tomb Raider: Anniversary retraces Lara Croft’s original genre-defining adventure globe-trotting 3rd person action-adventure in pursuit of the legendary Scion artifact. Using an enhanced Tomb Raider: Legend game engine, the graphics, technology and physics bring Lara’s adventure and pursuit of a mystical artifact known only as the Scion right up to today’s technology standards and offers gamers a completely new gameplay experience. Re-imagined, Anniversary delivers a dynamic fluidly and fast Lara Croft, massive environments of stunning visuals, intense combat and game pacing, and an enhanced and clarified original story.”