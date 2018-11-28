‘Tomb Raider III: Adventures of Lara Croft’ Collectible Statue Revealed

Hi, my name is Liana and I’m addicted to collectibles. No really, I even wrote about my collection here! With the recent DLC shown off for Shadow of the Tomb Raider, it’s understandable that many would have Lara Croft on the brain. Now you can have her on your shelves because there’s an incredible new collectible statue perfect for the fans of a more classic Croft.

The latest (and oh, my god incredible) high-end statue from Gaming Heads has to do with our beloved adventurer and just like all of their pieces available, there are two editions: Classic and Exclusive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Both editions are the same price but the Exclusive edition comes with an additional pair of swap-out arms and can only be ordered through the website. The Classic version comes as is and can be purchased through third party retailers out in the wild.

The Tomb Raider III: Adventures of Lara Croft statue stands at an impressive 12 inches tall, approximately 1:6 scale. Created from polystone resin and hand-painted with care, this is the perfect collector’s item for long-time fans of the iconic franchise.

Gaming Heads tells us, “Each statue arrives in deluxe full-color packaging, has a hand-numbered base, and includes a certificate of authenticity that allows you to purchase the same edition number for future releases in the Tomb Raider 20th anniversary series. Highly limited to 500 pieces worldwide.”

For those that want the entire anniversary collection:

Statue #1: Tomb Raider (1996) – Classic Outfit

Statue #2: Tomb Raider III: Adventures of Lara Croft – Area 51 Outfit

Statue #3: Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness – Camo Outfit

Statue #4: Tomb Raider: Legend – Default Outfit

Statue #5: Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris – Default Outfit

Statue #6: Rise of the Tomb Raider – Expedition Outfit

I have a quite a few pieces from this company, including their stunning Mass Effect and Dragon Age lines and believe me when I say that they are absolutely worth every penny. That being said, they do understand that those prices are a bit hard to swallow, so they do offer payment plans for those that are just itching to add to their collection.

Both editions are currently available for pre-order and can be checked out right here.

Like collectibles? You can follow the author of this story and her ridiculous collection over on both Instagram and Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.