‘Tomb Raider’ Fans Freaking Out Over Male Lara Croft Cosplay

The great thing about cosplay is that it’s for everyone. It doesn’t matter your race, gender, or physical ability, everyone can become their favourite characters. Such is the case with this male Lara Croft cosplay that’s been making its rounds once more – just … maybe don’t go searching for the cosplayer unless you’re over 18.

Ignoring for a moment that the original poster captioned it LAURA Croft, the cosplayer in question goes by the name “Steve Raider” and this definitely isn’t the raciest thing in his portfolio.

The buff cosplayer definitely puts a different spin on our favourite archaeologist, and the Reddit forum couldn’t get enough. We would share some of our favourites, but for legal reasons let’s just leave that up to the imagination. Or you can read them for yourself right here. We can’t stop you.

As far as actual Tomb Raider news, the final arc in Lara Croft’s origins story is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Pc. Interested in learning more about the final chapter? You can check out our full Shadow of the Tomb Raider review right here with a small blurb below:

“Without giving any story spoilers away, Shadow of the Tomb Raider did a phenomenal job at keeping players engrossed in Lara’s mission. Her experience mattered and her choices – at times – were haunting. With the familiar combat style of the previous two games and the expanded upon world-view of Croft herself, the third and final story is one that will appeal to the adventure seeking gamer. Fans of both the Tomb Raider series and Uncharted will find endless adventures to partake in, dangers to overcome, and philosophies to uncover.

I would recommend those interested in this title play the first two first – it would make her evolution that much more impactful, though the game did do a wonderful job at recapping her journey and the developers told me earlier this year that it’s not absolutely imperative to have played Shadow’s predecessors. Though they said it wasn’t mandatory, I couldn’t imagine playing this without prior knowledge of the overall framework, this is an incredible journey for this character with so many details hidden away in the narrative that add up to a much larger picture.”

