Tony Hawk Player Recreates Classic Mario Areas as Skate Parks

Last month saw the release of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, as well as Super Mario 3D All-Stars. While the two games are not available on the same platform, both compilations have received a lot of attention from gamers over the last few weeks. That seems to have been the inspiration for a pair of in-game skate parks created by @Gunderstank16 on Twitter. In the park editor for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, they created parks based on Bob-omb Battlefield from Super Mario 64, and Isle Delfino from Super Mario Sunshine! The parks can be seen in the Tweets embedded below.

Been fooling around with the Create-a-park editor since launch. Managed to recreate Bomb-omb Battlefield. #mario35 #TonyHawksProSkater pic.twitter.com/m0EeOlBO86 — I A N (@gunderstank16) September 9, 2020

Just finished recreating Delfino Plaza from Super Mario Sunshine in THPS 1+2's park editor. #Mario35 #TonyHawksProSkater pic.twitter.com/J8fSr6mYMM — I A N (@gunderstank16) September 12, 2020

The two skate parks are really impressive in their authenticity! Bob-omb Battlefield is one of the most iconic levels from Super Mario 64, while Delfino Plaza acts as the gorgeous hub-world found in Super Mario Sunshine. Given the open nature of both areas, they seem like really good picks for this sort of thing, and that fact is all too evident in the videos above. Super Mario 3D All-Stars represents the first time that Super Mario Sunshine has been made available on a new console since the game's original release on GameCube back in 2002. As such, it's not too surprising to see all the love that Isle Delfino has been receiving, of late!

While the quality of the parks is a testament to @Gunderstank16's skill, it also shows just how much freedom Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 gives players. In addition to the parks themselves, @Gunderstank16 also created a custom Mario design to skate through both parks. The skater features the plumber's iconic red and blue clothing, as well as his mustache and hat. That attention to detail really sells the entire thing in a major way. As of this writing, a port for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 on Switch has not been announced, so for now, Nintendo fans will just have to settle for mash-ups like these!

