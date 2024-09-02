Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater Fans on High Alert After New Update

Fans of the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater video game series are under the belief that Activision could soon be doing something new with the franchise. Following the launch of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 back in 2020, Activision hasn’t done anything else with its hugely popular skateboarding series. Despite critical and commercial acclaim for THPS 1 + 2, the franchise is once again thought to be on ice, which is quite a disappointment. Luckily, if a new update tied to the property is any indication, it seems as though there’s a new reason to have hope for an impending announcement.

Over this past weekend, Activision changed the branding on all of its social channels to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the original Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater. Released in September of 1999, the first Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater paved the way was hugely successful and helped establish a new genre, in many ways. The fact that Activision is now branding its social channels in this way has led many THPS fans to believe that Activision could be looking to make a major new reveal tied to the series to show where it will be going next. Instead, though, these anniversary images could merely be a way to celebrate the franchise’s creation and nothing more.

So could a new Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater game be on the way? Well, based on what we currently know, it seems unlikely. In the wake of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 launching, reports and credible leaks indicated that developer Vicarious Visions was next planning to remaster the third and fourth games in the series. For one reason or another, though, Activision ended up scrapping these plans while Vicarious Visions itself was moved to work in tandem with Blizzard.

That being said, with Activision now being owned by Microsoft, perhaps the publisher’s new parent company has a desire to do something with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater. As mentioned, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 sold quite well, which shows that there’s a clear appetite amongst fans for experiences similar to it. With this in mind, it will be worth monitoring the social feeds for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater in the days and weeks ahead to see if anything comes from this update.