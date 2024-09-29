Tony Hawk Says "There Will Be a Future" for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Series

Tony Hawk himself has confirmed that the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater video game series will be continuing onward in some capacity. In the wake of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 releasing in 2020, it seemed as though Activision had no additional plans for the franchise. While it was originally claimed that a remaster of THPS 3 and 4 was happening, this project is said to have fallen apart internally at Activision. Fortunately, Hawk himself is now giving fans renewed hope for the series.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the original Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, Hawk took to Instagram to celebrate the franchise and what it has meant to his life. Hawk said that he initially thought that THPS would solely resonate with fellow skaters and wouldn't blow up and become the series that it is. While Hawk shared many thoughts on the inception of the property, he also teased what's next and said that a revival of some sort will be happening.

"The original Tony Hawk's Pro Skater was released exactly 25 years ago today," Hawk said. "My intention and expectation for the game was mostly for the enjoyment of skateboarders. I had no idea it would transcend a niche market to become a massive success and – as some have argued – change the course of skateboarding's popularity (and possibly even skate trick evolution). It definitely changed the course of my life, and is a big reason that I get to ride my skateboard for a living to this very day."

"I poured myself into every aspect of this project because I believed we were creating something exceptional, and I am immensely proud of the series that followed… and their soundtracks," he continued. "Thanks to Activision, Neversoft (RIP) and all of you that played THPS in those formative years. I'm not supposed to tease anything else about the future of the series; but there will be a future."

As for what that future could be, a remaster of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 and 4 still makes the most sense on paper. Given the massive success of THPS 1+2, a subsequent remaster would surely be the most beneficial for Activision as a way of keeping costs low but potential revenue high.

Not to mention, the last time Activision tried to do something new with the series was with Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 5, which is widely considered the worst installment in the franchise. Rather than risk trying something wholly new like this again, it would seem wise for Activision to instead simply bring back an older, and beloved, entry in a new form.