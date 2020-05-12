Tony Hawk's Longtime Record Broken by 11-Year-Old Skating Prodigy

One of skateboard legend Tony Hawk's most prominent records has finally been broken, as 11-year-old Brazilian skater Gui Khury has achieved the unthinkable and landed a 1080-degree turn on a vertical ramp. Hitting a 1080 on a half-pipe seemed like something you could only do in the video games, as Hawk himself wasn't even able to land the three full spins. Hawk set the record in 1999, hitting a 900-degree turn (2.5 spins). Last week, Khury was able to land the 1080, and posted videos online to prove it.

"1080!!!! I have no words to explain what just happened," Khury wrote in an Instagram post over the weekend. The video shows the young skater building up speed and then getting all three spins in while airborne, barely finishing in time to stick the landing.

The timing ot Khury's record couldn't be better, as Tony Hawk is starting to dominate the news cycle once again. The skater announced on Tuesday morning that the first two Tony Hawk's Pro Skater games were being remastered for modern console generations, and will be released on September 4th.

Before hitting the 1080, Khury had tied Hawk's record of a 900-degree turn a few years ago, when he was only 8. Hawk was 31 when he set the record in 1999. Khury now has his sites set on even bigger goals, potentially even being the first person to land a 1260-degree turn.

“The isolation for the coronavirus helped because he had a life that was about school and he didn’t have a lot of time to train, when he got home from school he was tired,” Khury's father, Ricardo Khury Filho, said (per High Snobiety). “So now he is at home more, he eats better and he has more time to train and can focus more on the training, so that has helped.”

For his celebratory meal after setting the new record, 11-year-old Khury went with a tried and true classic, mac and cheese.

