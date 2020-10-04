Tony Hawk Thanks Saturday Night Live for the Remaster Shout Out

✖

Tony Hawk had to thank Chris Rock and the Saturday Night Live cast for their sketch about the new remaster of the game. Lots of gamers are partying like its the turn of the millennium again and SNL got in on the fun. Their sketch poked fun at the trend of 90s/Aughts nostalgia rolling across entertainment lately. Well, the Tony Hawk Remaster is a sight to behold. Anyone who has played it would agree that the new version captures the style and feel of the original while modernizing it for a new generation of gamers. With such a silly moment, the skating legend took to Twitter to thank everyone for the shout out. It was one of the weirder sketches of the night, but the payoff did make sense when you got all the way to the end of the premise.

Comicbook.com’s Nick Valdez broke down the wild times during that Tony Hawk sketch earlier this evening.

Never imagined I’d get to be on @nbcsnl, especially as a videogame character. Thank you @kylemooney (and @chrisrock) for the surprise @TonyHawkTheGame skit! — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) October 4, 2020

He began, “The sketch sees Kyle Mooney playing a kid who spends all of his time inside and is growing up to be a jerk, and soon host Chris Rock appears as someone from the future who shows the kid what life is like in 2020. The hilarious through line between the two time periods, however, is that both eras have Tony Hawk's Pro Skater.”

“Tony Hawk's Pro Skater recently launched a remake of the first two games, and that has been reflective on the year as a whole,” Valdez continued. “The flash forward Kyle Mooney sees is himself in the pandemic era of 2020 (played by Beck Bennett) made unemployed and depressed as a result of COVID-19. But all Kyle Mooney pays attention to is the updated graphics of Tony Hawk.”

“It then gets wilder from there as Kyle Mooney is excited to see that his future father is Kenan Thompson (and not just a character played by the Saturday Night Live mainstay), and then it spins out even further by becoming an original series streaming on the Peacock streaming service,” he added.

Valdez concluded, “It's a joke with many layers, but one of them is that people are finding comfort in nostalgic properties and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater is probably the biggest and most recent example of this. Good thing the remake turned out great, and ComicBook.com's review of the release can be read here.”

