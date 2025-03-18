Every Confirmed Song in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 So Far

Perhaps the most universally revered facet of the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series is its soundtracks. These expertly curated lists of bangers not only set the tone for the game, but each one essentially acts as a time capsule for that period. They also helped elevate some of the lesser-known artists, most notably Goldfinger, the band behind the iconic series staple “Superman.” Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 changed things up a bit, as it included a selection of songs from THPS 1 and THPS 2‘s soundtracks, as well as a few modern-day tunes. Vicarious Visions was mostly successful with capturing what makes a Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater soundtrack great, and Iron Galaxy looks to follow in its footsteps in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4.

Leading up to its July 11th release date on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC, Iron Galaxy, and Activision are revealing the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 soundtrack by dropping playlists on the music streaming service Spotify. The first wave dropped on March 13th unveiling the first 20 songs of the soundtrack, with more waves surely scheduled to drop sometime between now and the game’s summer release.

All the songs confirmed for the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 soundtrack can be found below. Songs from THPS 3 and THPS 4 will be labeled with their respective game while new song entries will not. We’ll continue to update this list as more songs are revealed as we approach the game’s upcoming launch later this year.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 Soundtrack Wave One

Motörhead – Ace of Spades [THPS 3]

Alice in Chains – Them Bones

Denzel Curry – Ultimate

Gang of Four – Damaged Goods

CKY – 96 Quite Bitter Beings [THPS 3]

Run the Jewels – Yankee and the Brave (Ep. 4)

Wavves – King of the Beach

Turnstile – Real Thing

Bodyjar – Not the Same [THPS 3]

End It – New Wage Slavery

Jeff Rosenstock – Head

Schoolboy Q ft. Kendrick Lamar – Collard Greens

KRS-One – Outta Here

T.C.M.F. – Result

Urethane – Dog Years

Kittie – Charlotte

Gang Starr – Mass Appeal [THPS 4]

H2O – Faster Than the World

Starcrawler – Roadkill

Adolescents – Amoeba [THPS 3]

