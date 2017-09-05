Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater HD On Super Sale As It Will Soon Disappear From Steam

Feeling in the mood for some nostalgic rail grinding? Well you'd better act fast, because Tony Hawk's Pro Skater HD, the only way to play classic Tony Hawk levels without plugging in old hardware, is going away soon. According to the Tony Hawk Pro Skater HD Steam community, is set to be "retired". Thankfully, you can still grab the game at a steep discount:

"Save 80% on Tony Hawk's Pro Skater HD as part of this weeklong deal! This is your last chance to buy Tony Hawk's Pro Skater HD on Steam - the game will be retired from the store on July 17th."

That 80 percent discount means the game is going for a cool $2. The console versions of Pro Skater HD are also on sale. Publisher Activision hasn't said whether those versions will also be disappearing, but it seems very likely. The game is probably being pulled due to lapsing licensing agreements -- in the case of Pro Skater HD, Activision has to pay Tony Hawk himself and the numerous bands who lend their music to the game's soundtrack. If that is the reasoning, the console versions would have to go as well, but I suppose we'll see what happens.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater HD features a collection of classic stages from the first three entries in the series, and the usual handful of real-life skateboard pros. The collection received somewhat mixed reviews when it was first released back in 2012, but for 2 bucks, you can't really go wrong. Just make sure you don't buy 2015's legitimately terrible Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 5.

If you want to pick up Tony Hawk's Pro Skater HD before it grinds off into the sunset on July 17, you can grab it for the PC here, the Xbox 360 here, and the PS3 here.