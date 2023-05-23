Total War: Pharaoh Announced with First Teaser, Release Window

The next game in the Total War series was announced this week with Sega and Creative Assembly revealing Total War: Pharaoh, a game set in the Egyptian New Kingdom time period where players take control of different factions in an effort to become the next Pharaoh. Accompanying this reveal was a release window for the game that'll have it out at some point in October 2023, though a specific release date hasn't been set yet. The first teaser trailer was revealed, too, alongside some details on things like preorder bonuses and the different versions of the game that'll be available later this year.

The first teaser trailer for the game can be seen below featuring a spunky little beetle and two warring factions who live up to the name of the franchise. This first trailer is certainly more cinematic in nature which means we haven't yet seen any gameplay, but if you've been around Total War for a game or two by now, you'll already know what to expect from Pharaoh. The story and the setting itself will likely be more important to Total War fans, and history buffs fond of this particular setting are already excited to visit it through the lens of Total War.

"In Total War: Pharaoh, the newest entry in the award-winning grand strategy series, immerse yourself in ancient Egypt at the zenith of its power and experience the dramatic events that threaten its destruction," a preview of the game said. "With dynamic real-time battles and incredible turn-based empire management, can you rise above your adversaries to become Egypt's last great Pharaoh and stand against the collapse of an iconic civilisation?"

The game is already up for sale on the Total War site with three different versions offered. There's the Standard Edition which people will be happy to see is not adopting the new $70 price tag trend and will instead only be $59.99. There's the more expensive Deluxe Edition that's priced at the oddly specific $72.87 and comes with the game's first Faction Pack DLC as well as a soundtrack, and the Dynasty Edition comes with three Faction Packs, one Campaign Pack, and the soundtrack for $91.46. Preordering any version of the game will net you two different cosmetic packs as well as an early access weekend that'll let you play a few days early, though specifics on that haven't yet been announced.