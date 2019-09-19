Total War Saga: TROY Officially Announced, Will Focus on the Trojan War

The new Total War title has officially been revealed, and it looks like the previous leak is 100% true: Total War Saga: TROY is set to release next year. According to the game’s description, it’ll follow a fictionalized version of the Trojan War while trying to dive deep on what might have been the reality behind all of the words in Homer’s Iliad.

While details are sparse on how the game will actually play out, it sure sounds like players will be able to take heroes like Achilles and Hector out on the fields of battle — potentially in a similar way to the various warlords in Total War: Three Kingdoms. Given that the feature was one of the most critically acclaimed of the title, it would only make sense to see it return here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s how the game describes itself in the official store page on Steam:

“TROY is the latest Total War Saga title; inspired by Homer’s Iliad, it focuses on the historical flashpoint of the Trojan War, evolving the series with new period-inspired features.

“Through Total War’s unique blend of grand, turn-based empire management and spectacular real-time battles, Troy explores this epic conflict from both the Greek and Trojan perspectives – peeling back the layers of myth and legend to reveal the realities that may have inspired them.

“Experience the events surrounding the era-defining Trojan War, brought to life as never before. Realize your legend as one of eight iconic heroes. Dive into a character-led narrative drama and overcome your antagonists. Build your empire through strategy, statecraft, diplomacy and all-out war, as you conquer this vast and striking recreation of the Bronze Age Mediterranean.”

A second brief trailer reveals the campaign map while also covering the events that set off the Trojan War, beginning with Paris and Helen stealing away. Given the names it drops, it sounds like other heroes such as Odysseus will also be playable, and the product listing specifically notes that “eight iconic heroes” are involved.

What do you think of what we’ve seen of Total War Saga: TROY so far? Are you excited to play another game in the Total War series? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Total War Saga: TROY is scheduled to release for PC via Steam in 2020. The game’s store page on Steam is already live. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Total War franchise right here.