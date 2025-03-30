Total War: Warhammer 3 Devs Preview Next DLC and Faction Changes

Fresh off the success of Total War: Warhammer 3‘s 6.1 update, Creative Assembly has sat down to discuss the future of the game in a recent Dev update, during which they revealed tons of information about the game’s next DLC. While discussing the upcoming DLC, the developers revealed a faction-wide rework and two new legendary lords for one of the game’s most underrepresented factions. One of these lords, who will be debuting alongside three others as part of the next DLC, was revealed to be none other than Dechala the Denied One, the mutated former-elven princess and champion of Slaanesh.

During the chat, Creative Assembly’s Sophia-based team was questioned about the upcoming DLC, which they revealed will feature the usual addition of three Legendary Lords as part of the paid DLC as well as one Legendary Lord that will be released for free alongside the others.

One of these Legendary Lords, who was revealed during the developer interview, was revealed to be Dechala the Denied one, the champion of Slaanesh taking the form of a medusa-like snake creature with multiple arms, each wielding its own weapon for optimal death-dealing. In the words of the developers, “She’s gonna play much in the theme of Slaanesh, of speed, damage and destruction. She’s going to be able to quickly get in and out of battle, leaving bodies and devastation behind her.”

The developers further hint at her hard-hitting, backline-destroying playstyle, saying she’s “able to flank on the battlefield very efficiently. She’s going to be a very versatile and deadly warrior.”

Dechala is another character who first made her appearance as a miniature in the Warhammer Fantasy tabletop game, which has since been rebooted as Warhammer: The Old World.

Shortly after Dechala’s reveal, the developers showed us some new units joining the Slaanesh roster as part of Dechala’s faction, the Tormentors. These include the Champion of Slaanesh, a less-powerful version of Dechala, and the Pleasureseekers, a weird worm-riding cavalry unit that has been a fan favorite of tabletop Slaanesh players for years.

concept art for the champion of slaanesh

The developers hinted that these will not be the only units added to Slaanesh’s roster with the DLC, with past paid factions usually coming with around four to five new units.

Dechala’s release will mark the second Legendary Lord added to the Slaanesh faction. During the interview, the developers also announced that a third will be joining the faction alongside a Slaanesh faction update. This update is said to add new technology and mechanics to the faction, making the current mechanics a playstyle unique to N’kari.

With new competition to tabletop Warhammer, Total War: Warhammer 3‘s consistent updates and developer transparency helps it to remain a consistently popular entry in the franchise.

What new units and lords do you predict coming with Total War: Warhammer 3′s newest DLC? Let us know in the comments below.