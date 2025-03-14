Total War: Warhammer 3 Desperately Needs to Add One Major Missing Feature

Amidst rumors of a new Total War game, Creative Assembly has announced patch 6.1 for Total War: Warhammer III, the latest and greatest addition to their hit Total War: Warhammer trilogy. In the dev blog for the upcoming patch, Creative Assembly announced major reworks to two major factions, showing their dedication to long-term support for the game that was released almost three years ago now. With Creative Assembly finally addressing some long-standing problems in the game, I thought it was time to address another aspect of Total War: Warhammer III in desperate need of an update; namely, the way the game handles Campaign Mode, and the lack of old campaigns present in Total War: Warhammer III.

The patch in question, which was announced at the end of February, Total War: Warhammer III‘s patch 6.1 addresses the Kislev and Oracles of Tzeench factions, specifically with how they play in campaign mode. Big sweeping changes to how the two factions play hope to address some of Total War: Warhammer III‘s more boring single-player campaigns with the inclusion of new faction-specific mechanics.

Eyes up – it's time to talk about what's coming in 6.1! Join William Håkestad from the Design team as he spills the tea on the changes, tweaks and new additions making their way to WARHAMMER III!



Read the blog: https://t.co/uUMcMftiF3 pic.twitter.com/YV2tcTEYQy — Total War (@totalwar) February 27, 2025

While many fans of the game have expressed excitement with the changes, it brought to light another major change that would seriously extend the life of the game; the addition of missing campaigns back into Total War: Warhammer III, which were present in the past two games.

“The Old World,” “Eye of the Vortex,” and several more miniature campaigns make up the single-player components of Total War: Warhammer I & II. These incredible narrative experiences, complete with unique maps, cutscenes, and stories are not included in Total War: Warhammer III, robbing players of tons of content should they choose to only play the game’s latest installment. So why not just play the other games?

Total War: Warhammer III operates a little differently than other series in the Total War franchise. With each installment in the Total War: Warhammer trilogy, Creative Assembly has expanded the scope of the game, adding new factions, adjusting old ones, and even including brand new units and mechanics for older factions through patches and DLC exclusive to Total War: Warhammer III.

Oracles of Tzeench army in Total War: Warhammer III

This means that players who wish to experience older campaigns would have to forgo important balance changes and even exciting new additions to their favorite factions, many of which can only be played on “Immortal Empires,” a grand-scale campaign featuring all of the Total War: Warhammer III factions but lacking in a lot of the story and cinematic elements of the past, much of which players have to resort to mods to restore.

Based off the tabletop miniatures game Warhammer, which encompasses three different grand settings and is so popular that Amazon has been working on a television adaption of one of them, Total War: Warhammer as a trilogy is largely credited with revitalizing interest in the Warhammer Fantasy franchise, introducing new players to the oldest of the Warhammer settings. The influx of attention to the Warhammer Fantasy franchise, which has now received a new tabletop launch from Games Workshop, is due in no small part to the incredible way that Creative Assembly handed the stories and characters of the setting, bringing them to life and drastically improving aspects of them through the campaigns in the Total War: Warhammer trilogy.

Losing access to these incredible stories and cinematics because they aren’t featured in Total War: Warhammer III, the penultimate entry in and undeniably the best way to play the trilogy, is just a shame.

Creative Assembly’s commitment to continued support of Total War: Warhammer III through balance updates, new DLC units and leaders, and even free mechanic reworks such as in the upcoming 6.1 patch are a testament to both the fan and developer’s care for the game. However, if Creative Assembly is truly interested in making Total War: Warhammer III the best game that they can, they should release the old campaign modes within Total War: Warhammer III, so that players can play them with all of the units, balance updates, and new factions present in the latest installment in the trilogy. At the very least, they could make these campaigns available to players who own the last two games, who shouldn’t have to decide between playing the drastically improved version of the game or reliving the cinematic experiences that they love.