Total War: Warhammer 3 Delayed

SEGA and Creative Assembly have announced that Total War: Warhammer III has been delayed. It was previously set to release for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store at some point this year, but it will now release in early 2022, according to the announcement today.

“With nearly a decade of development on the Total War: WARHAMMER trilogy behind us, it feels surreal to see its culminating chapter so close to release,” today’s statement on the delay from Rob Bartholomew, Total War: Warhammer III‘s Chief Product Officer, reads. “While it’s tempting to rush to the finish line as it comes into view, we have made the decision to give it a little more time by moving the launch of Total War: WARHAMMER III from 2021 to early 2022.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The wait won’t be much longer, and we’ll have plenty of new information for you in the meantime,” the statement continues. “The new date will make for a stronger release and the best first step into a new era for Total War: WARHAMMER. We don’t consider this release the end of our trilogy, but the start of years of content and support as we continue to bring the jaw-dropping scale of Games Workshop’s fantasy universe to Total War.”

You can check it out for yourself, as shared to Twitter, below:

Total War: WARHAMMER III will now release in early 2022.



We know this is disappointing, but the extra time means we can accomplish more than we could if we rushed to release this year.



We won’t be staying quiet however, join us tomorrow for the global reveal of Grand Cathay… pic.twitter.com/R4GdObAs9P — Total War (@totalwar) September 13, 2021

“Our vision, from the start, was to create a series that felt like an incredible journey through this world we all loved,” said Ian Roxburgh, Game Director on Total War: Warhammer III, as part of the original announcement of the video game. “The enormous support of our players in ensuring the success of the first two installments has pushed our ambition to new heights, and we can’t wait for everyone to experience it.”

Total War: Warhammer III is now set to release in early 2022 for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. No definitive release date has been announced as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Total War franchise right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Total War: Warhammer III so far? Are you bummed that the release has been delayed from 2021? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!