Towerborne Update Provides Details On The Belfry Launch Area

Stoic Studio sent Towerborne into beta testing earlier this year, so it came as a bit of a surprise when the action-adventure game was missing during the recent Xbox Games Showcase, though of course the event was crammed full with enough updates and announcements from elsewhere. Xbox has confirmed, however, that they'll be in attendance at Gamescom again this year and included Towerborne in their preliminary (tease of a) list of games that they'll showcase in their booth, this announcement conveniently coinciding with an update from Stoic regarding the game just yesterday – which provides an exciting bit of reaffirmed information regarding the game's release.

In the latest Towerborne update, Stoic states, "Towerborne is still under development, and game content presented in this article is not final. Towerborne will be released later this year," so presumably whatever is seen at Gamescom will be in the late stages of development, or potentially even ready for release depending on when Stoic plans to release Towerborne for Xbox and PC. The bulk of the update on Towerborne's official website serves to further introduce future players to The Belfry launch area, with additional details provided by game director Daniel McLaren.

Per the post by McLaren, the Belfry will act as the operating base where Towerborne players will "meet with other Aces, gather supplies, receive quests, engage with story elements, improve your equipment, and enjoy the gorgeous view." The main playable area of the Belfry consists of the following locations:

the Counsel Building – "The place where things get done."



Ace HQ – "Another key location where you will find some key quests to unlock more of the mysteries of the world."



the Forge – "A place where you will be able to improve your weapons and your gear over the course of your adventure."



the Training Hall – "The Training Hall will provide you with a place of safety to learn your combat moves, test your build, or even just practice combos on real, but ineffectual, enemies."



the Facewright – Notably, the description for the Facewright notes that players are given "the unlimited ability to change your look at any time."



the Overlook – "There's a lot going on in the world and sometimes you just need to stand above it all, take a deep breath, and vibe with the universe. What better place than at the top of humanity's world?"



The post concludes by mentioning that there will be more updates over time, likely to coincide with Xbox's appearance at Gamescom, and that Stoic will "continue to expand the space as time goes on, and, well, who knows what little mysteries you might be able to discover in the future!"