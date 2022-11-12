Unannounced Transformers Game Cutscenes Leak Online

A new Transformers game may be on the way as new cutscenes from the title, supposedly known as Transformers Rise, have leaked online. It's been a minute since we got a Transformers game, especially since the films lost their hold on pop culture and have kind of faded away while Paramount works on what appears to be a bit of a soft reboot with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. For a while, there were Transformers video games released alongside each of the Michael Bay films and then Activision would release other titles set in their own universe that offered a more classical yet still fresh take on the IP. Unfortunately, as Activision started to get more interested in leaning into games like Call of Duty, the publisher stopped making these kinds of games.

Rumors have been floating around for a while that Certain Affinity is working on a new Transformers game known as Transformers Rise and some cutscenes may have just leaked online. YouTuber DpzLuna posted a video (via Insider Gaming) with two cutscenes from the new Transformers game and it paints a decent picture of the struggle that the robots in disguise are undertaking in this new story. Humans and Transformers are working together to fight against monsters with nanotechnology that can harm other tech with viruses. It's unclear if the cutscenes are actually finished or if they're using concept art as a temporary stand in. It's possible the game will avoid animated cutscenes and just use artwork with voice over to tell its story, though. According to DpzLuna, these cutscenes are from this year, which may dispel speculation that this game was quietly scrapped. You can view the full video below for some more insight.

As of right now, it's unclear when Transformers Rise may release, if it is truly still in the works. The game has not been officially announced, so it's really all one big mystery right now. Perhaps there will be an effort to get this game out in time for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which releases on June 9th, 2023.

