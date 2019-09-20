Transformers TCG: Get Your First Look at Wave 4’s Sergeant Six-Gun

Hasbro is moving full speed ahead with its popular Transformers Trading Card Game with a new wave, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at a brand new card featured in Wave 4. Wave 4 is titled War For Cybertron: Siege II, and will feature a variety of new Autobots and Decepticons to battle with. That includes our exclusive reveal of Autobot Sergeant Six-Gun, a ranged artillery Weaponizer that packs a punch. Sergeant Six-Gun boasts 4 Attack and 10 Health, though only 1 Defense, but it makes up for that lack of defense by allowing players using Bot Mode to pack additional power by scrapping a Weapon from your hand a + Attack symbol in its box.

That means if you have a +1 or +2 Weapon, you can scrap it to add that much power to Six-Gun’s next attack, but as fans know with Weaponizers, that is only part of what makes them a great asset on the battlefield. Weaponizers can still hit the enemy after their Bot Mode is downed, as you then use their Upgrade sides to deal out damage.

As you can see in the image below, the Upgrades consist of the MTX-S2A Guided Missle Launcher and the MTX-M2 Anti-Gravity Cannon, and while the former can be put in an Armor or Utility slot, the latter holds Pierce 4. You can check out the exact abilities of each below and the slick-looking cards that form Sergeant Six-Gun below.

Sergeant Six-Gun does cost 9 Stars, but his versatility will make any force even deadlier, and we can’t wait to try him out on the battlefield.

You can check out the official description for War For Cybertron: Siege II below.

“As the battle reaches its crescendo in War For Cybertron: Siege II, the Autobots and Decepticons turn to desperate means to ensure victory. The Decepticons wake their most dangerous weapon…the mighty Titan, Trypticon!

Each War For Cybertron: Siege II sealed Booster Display box includes 30 Booster Packs and a Trypticon Pack. The Trypitcon Pack contains one Titan-sized Trypticon Character Card and three large Character Cards as his minions: Brunt, Full-Tilt, and Wipe-Out!

Each War For Cybertron: Siege II Booster Pack includes:

1 Large Character Card

1 Small Character Card

6 Battle Cards”

War For Cybertron: Siege II will start hitting stores on November 8th, and you can check out our full review of the starter set right here.

