TurboGrafx-16 mini Adds 7 Games, Reveals Full Lineup

Konami today revealed that the lineup of the TurboGrafx-16 mini, the miniature console based on the TurboGrafx-16 and PC Engine in the same vein as the NES Classic and PlayStation Classic, is expanding with the addition of seven further titles. New additions include the likes of Galaga ’88, Splatterhouse, and more.
The full list of new games added to the console’s final lineup include Splatterhouse in English as well as Dragon Spirit, Galaga ’88, Seirei Senshi Spriggan, Spriggan Mark 2, The Genji and the Heike Clans, and The Legend of Valkyrie in Japanese. This leaves the miniature console with a grand total of 57 video games included, though the majority of these are Japanese-language PC Engine titles.
The full list of 25 English-language video games available on the TurboGrafx-16 mini console is as follows:
- Air Zonk
- Alien Crush
- Blazing Lazers
- Bomberman ’93
- Bonk’s Revenge
- Cadash
- Chew-Man-Fu
- Dungeon Explorer
- J.J. & Jeff
- Lords Of Thunder
- Military Madness
- Moto Roader
- Neutopia
- Neutopia II
- New Adventure Island
- Ninja Spirit
- Parasol Stars
- Power Golf
- Psychosis
- R-Type
- Soldier Blade
- Space Harrier
- Splatterhouse
- Victory Run
- Ys Book I&II
Meanwhile, the following 32 PC Engine titles are also available on the TurboGrafx-16 mini in Japanese:
- Akumajō Dracula X Chi No Rondo
- Aldynes
- Appare! Gateball
- Bomberman ’94
- Bomberman Panic Bomber
- Chō Aniki
- Daimakaimura
- Dragon Spirit
- Dungeon Explorer
- Fantasy Zone
- Galaga ’88
- Ginga Fukei Densetsu Sapphire
- Gradius
- Gradius II – Gofer No Yabō –
- Jaseiken Necromancer
- Nectaris
- Neutopia
- Neutopia II
- Ninja Ryūkenden
- PC Genjin
- Salamandr
- Seirei Senshi Spriggan
- Snatcher
- Spriggan Mark 2
- Star Parodier
- Super Darius
- Super Momotarō Dentetsu II
- Super Star Soldier
- The Genji and the Heike Clans
- The Kung Fu
- The Legend of Valkyrie
- Ys I・II
The TurboGrafx-16 mini console is scheduled to launch next year on March 19, 2020. Pre-orders for the device are now available. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the miniature console right here.