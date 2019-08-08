TurboGrafx-16 mini Adds 7 Games, Reveals Full Lineup

Konami today revealed that the lineup of the TurboGrafx-16 mini, the miniature console based on the TurboGrafx-16 and PC Engine in the same vein as the NES Classic and PlayStation Classic, is expanding with the addition of seven further titles. New additions include the likes of Galaga ’88, Splatterhouse, and more.

The full list of new games added to the console’s final lineup include Splatterhouse in English as well as Dragon Spirit, Galaga ’88, Seirei Senshi Spriggan, Spriggan Mark 2, The Genji and the Heike Clans, and The Legend of Valkyrie in Japanese. This leaves the miniature console with a grand total of 57 video games included, though the majority of these are Japanese-language PC Engine titles.

The full list of 25 English-language video games available on the TurboGrafx-16 mini console is as follows:

Air Zonk

Alien Crush

Blazing Lazers

Bomberman ’93

Bonk’s Revenge

Cadash

Chew-Man-Fu

Dungeon Explorer

J.J. & Jeff

Lords Of Thunder

Military Madness

Moto Roader

Neutopia

Neutopia II

New Adventure Island

Ninja Spirit

Parasol Stars

Power Golf

Psychosis

R-Type

Soldier Blade

Space Harrier

Splatterhouse

Victory Run

Ys Book I&II

Meanwhile, the following 32 PC Engine titles are also available on the TurboGrafx-16 mini in Japanese:

Akumajō Dracula X Chi No Rondo

Aldynes

Appare! Gateball

Bomberman ’94

Bomberman Panic Bomber

Chō Aniki

Daimakaimura

Dragon Spirit

Dungeon Explorer

Fantasy Zone

Galaga ’88

Ginga Fukei Densetsu Sapphire

Gradius

Gradius II – Gofer No Yabō –

Jaseiken Necromancer

Nectaris

Neutopia

Neutopia II

Ninja Ryūkenden

PC Genjin

Salamandr

Seirei Senshi Spriggan

Snatcher

Spriggan Mark 2

Star Parodier

Super Darius

Super Momotarō Dentetsu II

Super Star Soldier

The Genji and the Heike Clans

The Kung Fu

The Legend of Valkyrie

Ys I・II

The TurboGrafx-16 mini console is scheduled to launch next year on March 19, 2020. Pre-orders for the device are now available. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the miniature console right here.