Twitch Is Airing Another Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Marathon Soon

Twitch will once again air a marathon of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood starting on March 20 in celebration of the show’s 50th anniversary and Fred Rogers’ 90th birthday.

The marathon stream will be brought to Twitch viewers through a collaboration with PBS much like last year’s stream. According to Twitch, $42,145 was raised through the Twitch stream with that money going to both PBS and The Fred Rogers Company. This new marathon won’t have a charity component to it, however, and will instead be aired simply to celebrate the anniversaries and birthdays mentioned above.

If Twitch viewers have a particular episode in mind that they want to see through the stream, there’s a good chance that it’ll be shown in the beginning of the marathon when the most popular episodes are streamed. Even if it’s not seen then, viewers will eventually see it as long as they’re on the lookout since all 856 episodes will be streamed during the marathon.

“To celebrate the 90th birthday of Fred Rogers, we’re starting the marathon with 90 of the most popular episodes of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood followed by a run through the entire show’s history…all 856 episodes,” a description of the Twitch marathon found on the Mister Rogers Twitch channel read. “The episodes will be played back to back starting at 10AM Pacific on March 20.”

Like the Twitch marathon before this latest one, viewers are encouraged to share their most memorable and uplifting moments involving Mister Rogers and his wholesome show. Viewers can do so by calling in at 681-443-7330 and leaving voicemails describing these moments with the best calls even getting a chance to be shared between episodes.

Twitch is also allowing others to co-stream the marathon as well in order to further share the joy that Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood brings.

“You can co-stream Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” Twitch explained. “All you have to do is tune your broadcast software to capture the live stream on /misterrogers, set your “game” to Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. If you do co-stream, please disable archiving and delete any VODs related to the marathon, or you could be subject to DMCA.”

For those who are already familiar with Twitch, you can expect to find much of the same Twitch chat shenanigans. It’s a unique source of entertainment itself, but you can always just collapse the chat or put Mister Rogers on in the background as soothing background noise to make your day a bit brighter.

The Twitch marathon begins on March 20 at 10 a.m. PT.