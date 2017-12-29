Twitch Prime Users Can Get The Retro-Style Cursed Castilla For Free Right Now

Twitch Prime is offering up a great many benefits to members. Along with being able to subscribe to the person of choice every single month and check out Twitch channels ad-free, they can also get in-game bonuses, like select beloved Overwatch loot crates.

But users get free games as well, and for this week, Twitch is offering up a real doozy – Abylight Games’ Ghouls ‘n Ghosts style platforming/action game Cursed Castilla for PC.

If the name sounds familiar, we reviewed the game a while back, giving it high marks for its Ghouls style action and presentation. And now players can experience it themselves on the house, between now and January 3rd – if they’re a Twitch Prime member, of course.

Here’s the game’s description, in case you need a reminder of what it’s all about:

The tears of a young witch have been turned by a demon in a key to open a gateway to hell. In Cursed Castilla, you take the role of Don Ramiro, a knight appointed by King Alphonse VI, to fight and banish the evil invading the lands of Tolomera.

Don Ramiro will face mouras, ojáncanos, nuberus and malismos: creatures from the European, as well as from chivalric romances such as AmadÃ­s de Gaula.

For that, you will use a different range of weapons to defeat your enemies, in a pure classic arcade action style.

Cursed Castilla, an acclaimed modern arcade by critics and players both with an 81 Metascore in other platforms.

Here’s a rundown of the game’s features as well:

Explore Tolomera del Rey in depth through to 8 game stages

Fight against in duel with more than 48 types of enemies and 19 final bosses

Depending on your mission success, you will see 1 of the 4 different possible endings

Know all the myths featured in the game with the illustrated bestiary

Brag about your combat skills with 15 unlockable achievements

Yell your battle cry with the songs of the original soundtrack and the remastered audio

Revive the glory of the arcade times with 10 differents screen view modes

You can subscribe to Twitch Prime for about $11 a month – and keep in mind you’ll get the Amazon Prime benefits with that as well, including streaming TV movies and shows, as well as music. Nice package deal, if you ask us.

You can also check out Cursed Castilla for PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.