Twitch Prime Adds More Free Games Like Enter the Gungeon and Ape Out

Twitch Prime already gave its subscribers five games this month that they can download for free, and it’s now sweetened the deal by adding yet another five games to the selection. The five additional games that join an already stacked lineup for Twitch Prime’s December giveaways are Enter the Gungeon, Ape Out, Witcheye, Heave Ho, and Gato Roboto. They’re free to download now and should help Twitch Prime subscribers “ring in the New Year,” according to Amazon.

The five new games were revealed to be a part of the Twitch Prime offers this week with the tweet and its video below announcing that they were available to any subscribers. This brings the total of free games for Twitch Prime’s December lineup to 10 different titles from a range of genres and developers, so it’s not a bad month to be a Twitch Prime subscriber.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Free trials for Twitch and Amazon Prime are also very much still a thing, so trying out the service and getting 10 free games wouldn’t be a bad deal at all, especially if you end up enjoying it and want to stick around for next month’s free games. Whatever you download is yours to keep as well, so you don’t have to worry about losing them if you don’t stay subscribed to Twitch Prime.

🎄🎁Your gift is ready to open! Get FIVE additional games for FREE with #TwitchPrime for a total of TEN FREE games available now, including @devolverdigital‘s #EntertheGungeon and all expansions!🎁🎄 Claim now –> https://t.co/6Gm9xr1ijf pic.twitter.com/4MU9P06SoB — Twitch Prime (@TwitchPrime) December 26, 2019

Among the games that were just added to Twitch Prime, Enter the Gungeon and Ape Out are probably two of the more recognizable ones. The latter is a stylish game where you play as an ape whose goal is freedom while Enter the Gungeon is a beloved dungeon crawler.

“Enter the Gungeon is a bullet hell dungeon crawler following a band of misfits seeking to shoot, loot, dodge roll and table-flip their way to personal absolution by reaching the legendary Gungeon’s ultimate treasure: the gun that can kill the past,” a preview of the game said. “Select a hero [or team up in co-op] and battle your way to the bottom of the Gungeon by surviving a challenging and evolving series of floors filled with the dangerously adorable Gundead and fearsome Gungeon bosses armed to the teeth. Gather precious loot, discover hidden secrets, and chat with opportunistic merchants and shopkeepers to purchase powerful items to gain an edge.”

The full list of December’s free games now includes ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove, Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter, Hover, When Ski Lifts Go Wrong, Hue, Enter the Gungeon, Ape Out, Witcheye, Heave Ho, and Gato Roboto.