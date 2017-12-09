Twitch Prime Members, Details On Exclusive Call Of Duty WWII Loot

For those that have Twitch Prime (or subsequently, Amazon Prime) and are currently enjoying the latest Call of Duty title, WWII, there’s good news. Twitch Prime members can grab the first of six very exclusive drops for the WWII title this month, this is what you need to know so you can scoop up that sweet, sweet loot.

The gear grab is appropriately titled Winter Siege to go along with the new event, and the supply drops will be available from December 8th until January 2nd. Each drop will coincide with the Winter Siege event going on now. During this period, this will be the first of six exclusive gear rewards specifically for Twitch Prime members, which is a great way to get a little extra for your in-game experience.

For those that may not have Twitch Prime yet, and are interested, this is what you could sign up for:

Free in-game loot every month, including exclusives and surprise gifts

Ad-free viewing

Member discount on games through Amazon

Watch thousands of movies and TV

Ad-free music library

Unlimited free two-day shipping

Amazon Prime members already have access to Twitch Prime, which retails for $10.99 per month and can be cancelled at any time. For those gamer parents out there, if you have a Prime account, any teens in your family get the service for free. It’s a pretty neat deal, especially for the hardcore streamers out there. You can learn more about the service offered here.

Call of Duty WWII is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players. The new Winter Siege event also offers new maps, weapons, cosmetics and more, with a familiar Gun Game added as well!