Twitch Prime Games Revealed For September

With a new months almost upon us, Twitch Prime members have a handful of new indie games to look forward to, as a benefit for being part of its service. And September will bring a few great titles to keep you gaming well into the holiday season.

The streaming service introduced the new additions today, set to be available on September 1. Those of you that belong to Prime can instantly add them to your collection and download them to your PC with ease.

Probably the biggest highlight of the bunch is The Adventure Pals, a side-scrolling platforming adventure where you rely on animal buddies to lend you a hand. But there are other great titles in the pack as well, including Guild of Dungeoneering and Pumped BMX +.

Let’s take a look at the five titles below:

The Adventure Pals

Venture into an action-packed platformer all about exploration and friendship… oh and riding your giraffe. You’ll slash and leap your way through crazy levels filled with traps, treasure and so much more.

Guild of Dungeoneering

In a world where you’re the dungeon master, you will need to coax your heroes through their adventures as you attempt to restore glory to your guild. In this turn-based dungeon crawler, you will create the dungeon around your hero using cards to lay down monsters, rooms and even treasure! Will your hero have what it takes to navigate your creation?

Gunpoint

Sneak your way into this cleverly designed puzzle game. You’ll play as a freelance spy tasked with breaking into high security buildings. Rewire traps and security cameras to navigate your way through and complete your mission!

Strife: Veteran Edition

Considered by many to be one of the original FPS-RPG games, this game is a fun tried and true testament to the credit of the Doom 3D Engine.

Pumped BMX +

Originally developed by a single game developer, Pumped BMX is a game full of stunts and trick combos that span over 500 challenging levels.

It sounds like a pretty good mix of indie games this month — and that’s on top of the benefits users already get with Twitch Prime. As a reminder, users can try out a 30 day trial for free by visiting this page.