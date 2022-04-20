Twitch Streamer Asmongold Suggests He May Stop Streaming Forever

Twitch streamer Asmongold has stated that he may quit streaming if he ends up taking another break. Asmongold is one of the biggest streamers on Twitch and is largely known for playing online MMOs like World of Warcraft. He has been incredibly influential when it comes to these kinds of games and often makes headlines with his opinions on games like New World. The streamer often amasses thousands of views at a time and is prominently featured on the streams of other popular Twitch streamers. With all of that said, his presence on the platform may come to an end in the future.

On April 18th, 2022, Asmongold revealed that he would likely quit Twitch if he felt the need to take another extended break. The streamer has previously taken breaks that have lasted multiple months, largely for personal reasons including for the sake of his own health and well being. Asmongold currently has no plans for any breaks at this time, but did say that if he felt the need to take one again, it would be a sign that streaming isn’t healthy for him and he’ll need to move on to something else.

“I think the next break I take, I’ll quit. The next break will probably be quitting. If I have to take a break again, I will probably quit forever. That is my plan,” said the streamer. “If I take a break again, unless it’s like some kind of crazy health thing or whatever, I’ll quit because obviously, at that point, it would have happened like four or five times, and it’s clearly unhealthy for me. I’ve tried different ways to handle things and deal with them. So, if it continues to be that stressful, it’s something that I’d have to move on from and do something different with my life. Because I would be, at that point, ruining my life.”

It seems like things are ok for Asmongold at the moment, but it’s not the first time he’s suggested he may quit Twitch. In 2021, the streamer noted he may quit because he no longer found streaming to be fun and was worried that if he continued to feel that way, there’d be no reason for him to continue doing it.

[H/T Dexerto]