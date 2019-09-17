Twitch Seemingly Suspends Streamer for Chun-Li Cosplay

Twitch has suspended the account of a streamer by the name of “quqco” after the entertainer appeared on-stream in a cosplay of Chun-Li from Street Fighter. The art streamer took on the look of the classic fighting character in a stream this weekend, a stream which was followed by a post on social media which included an email from Twitch that provided some details on the suspension. The streamer reached out to Twitch for an update on the suspension but has not shared an update with more information on why they were suspended.

First reported by Dexerto, the streamer shared the tweet below on September 15th with two images included. The first of those was quqco in the Chun-Li cosplay while the second was the email from Twitch meant to share more details on the nature and reasoning of the suspension. The email from Twitch said the user’s account was suspended for three days – so it should be back up tomorrow on September 18th – and that the reason was because quqco supposedly was “sharing or engaging in sexually suggestive content or activities.”

I just got banned again for wearing a Chun Li cosplay. I am fully covered. I don’t understand @TwitchSupport @twitch how is this sexually suggestive content? pic.twitter.com/qP1WoBbZL3 — quqco 🔜 TwitchCon (@quqco) September 15, 2019

Street Fighter fans who’ve seen the series’ different versions of Chun-Li throughout the games will know that part of the fighter’s normal outfit is a thigh-high slit. In an email to Kotaku, the streamer said they’d prepared for this ahead of time.

“I actually bought one size up to ensure that the slit wasn’t too high,” the streamer told Kotaku. “The slit of this dress is cut lower than some runner shorts I own.”

The streamer reached out to Twitch for more information and said as of September 16th that no further clarifications on the matter had been received.

“I don’t believe my ban was justified, as there was no sexual intent nor content,” quqco said.

Twitch’s guidelines referenced in the email have been notoriously vague in the past regarding its stance on sexually suggestive content. Context such as the angles and focuses of cameras as well as the streamer’s behavior are considered with the full rundown of factors that play a part in a ban or suspension found below.

Sexually Suggestive Content

Behavior and commentary

Reaction to content, such as chat messages from the broadcaster, moderators, and what chat messages they permit in their community

Attire and environment, such as location and background music, props, etc.

Camera framing, angle, and focus

Stream attributes, such as title, intros/outros, custom thumbnail, and other metadata

Profile and channel content, such as banners, profile image, emotes, and panels

The streamer will supposedly have their account back on September 18th based on the dates of the email and the suspension.