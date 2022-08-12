TwitchCon Updates Policy on Masks and Vaccines

In case you somehow missed it, TwitchCon San Diego previously announced that there would be no COVID-19 vaccination or testing requirements at all for the event. Additionally, masks would not be required in any capacity. "In accordance with current local guidelines, there will be no COVID-19 vaccination or testing requirements at TwitchCon San Diego," an official statement from the event earlier this month read in part. The response to this from the public was pretty poor, to put it mildly. As of today, however, the event has completely reversed course.

"We've been listening to all of your feedback and know that many of you–especially those who are immunocompromised and the people who support them–want stricter health measures in place to help you feel safe attending TwitchCon San Diego in person," a new update on the official Twitch blog about TwitchCon San Diego reads in part. "We agree that we can do more to help keep people safe, and have been evaluating the best way to make it work."

In short, the new health measures for TwitchCon San Diego require masks in all indoor spaces as well as proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of attendance. Outdoor spaces will still not require masks, but this is an otherwise total drop of what had previously been in place. You can check out the official announcement for yourself below:

We’ve heard from many of you that you want a safer TwitchCon, so we’re updating our policy.



Masks will be required indoors, as well as either proof of vaccination or a negative covid test.



Let’s make the ultimate squad up safe & accessible for everyone: https://t.co/RKeBF6oVzd pic.twitter.com/MI4lMZ1Jdh — Twitch (@Twitch) August 12, 2022

As for TwitchCon San Diego more broadly, the event is set to take place in San Diego from October 7th through October 9th. Tickets for the event are currently on sale. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Twitch in general right here.

What do you think about Twitch updating its safety guidelines for attending TwitchCon San Diego? Are you planning on attending the convention? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!