Twitter Is Down After Suffering Several Outages

Users are unable to reach X (formerly Twitter) on either the mobile app or the website. There appears to be an issue with the app formerly known as Twitter on Monday, March 10th, with users being greeted with the “This site can’t be reached” message when attempting to go to the X/Twitter homepage. So far, this is the second outage that X/Twitter has suffered this morning. After prolonged moments of instability, X/Twitter now appears to be working, with the homepage now reachable and users able to safely log into the application.

X/Twitter has not responded to the outage at this time, with the last post on the official X account promoting its A.I. chatbot grok. The grok chatbot was recently the center of controversy after X rolled out a default setting that tracks users’ data to help train the chatbot — without notifying users of the change beforehand.

Since being discovered in the user settings, the Safety on X account released a statement: “All X users have the ability to control whether their public posts can be used to train Grok, the AI search assistant. This option is in addition to your existing controls over whether your interactions, inputs, and results related to Grok can be utilized. This setting is available on the web platform and will soon be rolled out on mobile.This privacy option is available under the same Privacy settings accessible to every X user, making it easily accessible with just a few clicks.”

After being purchased by Elon Musk, X has undergone several changes, including changing its name from Twitter to X. Another recent change was public likes being hidden, which means users will no longer be able to see who likes one another’s Tweets (or posts). Like counts still appear, and the poster will still be able to see who liked their Tweet, but now the general public won’t be able to click on a Tweet and see who is doing the liking. According to the company, the decision was made “to better protect your privacy.”