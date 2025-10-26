Next Resident Evil Remake Gets Update in New Report (And It’s Good News)

Over the last several years, Capcom has been on a generational run and been one of the best in the business. The cornerstone of this success has been two series: Monster Hunter and Resident Evil. While the former has achieved immense commercial success, it hasn’t always been universally praised. The new Monster Hunter Wilds, for example, has divided many. Resident Evil, unless you count experimental, smaller releases and spin-offs, has been steadily great. And a new report suggests that it is poised to continue.

In 2026, Resident Evil 9 will continue the series. After this, it is alleged by a new report, in 2027, the next Resident Evil remake will be released. And the next remake is supposedly going to be a remake of 2000’s Resident Evil – Code: Veronica, which, for those that do not know, takes place three months after the events of Resident Evil 2 and runs concurrent to the events of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis. And it is one of the best Resident Evil games, as evidenced by its 94 on Metacritic, though not nearly as popular as some other games.

May Be the Best Remake Yet

The new report doesn’t just slate the remake for a 2027 release and a 2026 reveal, but shares that the development of it is going very well. In fact, Capcom is supposedly extremely happy and confident with it. The report specifically comes the way of well-known Resident Evil insider Dusk Golem, who claims the only other modern Resident Evil game that has progressed this well in development is the remake of Resident Evil 4, and we know how well that turned out.

“While I’ve not sat down and played Code Veronica Remake or anything, from what I’ve been hearing, internally they’re REALLY confident in it,” claims Dusk Golem. “Resident Evil games usually take a while due to periods of rework/revision; rarely do they end up ahead of schedule. But Resident Evil 4 ended up ahead of schedule, even despite the change in dev hands partway through, because the team behind it understood the assignment and knocked it out of the park; most sections of Resident Evil 4 were nailed in one attempt rather than the usual revision process. Hear Code Veronica‘s been similar, the team’s been acing it and way ahead of schedule since a lot of feedback is simply, ‘Yeah, no, this is great’.”

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt. Everything here is unofficial, and the source doesn’t have a 100%, bulletproof track record. However, they are the premier source when it comes to the series, and more often than not, their information proves reliable.

A remake of Resident Evil – Code: Veronica is not the only Resident Evil remake reported to be in development at Capcom. After it, a remake of Resident Evil 0 looks poised to release. Meanwhile, those waiting for a remake of Resident Evil 5 won’t want to hold their breath.

