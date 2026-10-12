Remake of 1990s Sega Game Now Available on Nintendo Switch for $2.49

A remake of a 1990s Sega game is now available on Nintendo Switch for $2.49, courtesy of the Nintendo eShop. The game in question originally hails from 1995, when Sega released it as a Sega Saturn exclusive. Then, in 2020, it was remade, though the remake did not come from Sega. Rather, Sega, Nintendo’s oldest rival, licensed out the IP, and the remake was made by MegaPixel Studio. Where the original was critically acclaimed, sold well, and was a standout release of 1995, the remake fell short of all of this, the product of licensing it out. To this end, spending $24.99 on the remake is a hard sell, but at $2.49 it’s a much easier sell.

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This price point is the result of a 90% discount on the Nintendo eShop available until October 15, aka for roughly the next 72 hours. As for the game in question, it is 2020’s Panzer Dragoon: Remake. If you check Metacritic, you will see Panzer Dragoon: Remake has a score of 63, which isn’t very good at all. That said, it’s also worth noting that consumers liked it more on average. To this end, on Steam it has a score of 78. On the PlayStation Store, it has a score of 76. The Nintendo eShop doesn’t have user reviews, so we don’t have insight on this front, but the common consensus among consumers is somewhere in the mid to upper 70s, much higher than 63. No doubt a great contributor to this is that the average consumer picking up the remake is probably going to have much more nostalgia for the series and experience with the original compared to a reviewer.

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A Rail Shooter From Another Era

As for the game itself, it is a rail shooter that feels more pulled from the arcade era of games than a modern release. To this end, its nostalgia extends beyond the series itself, to the genre as a whole. On the flip side of that, those who have no experience with rail shooters may find it a bit archaic by modern game standards, which explains why the series doesn’t have much currency in the modern era.

The game takes place on a far-away, lone planet where you encounter two dragons freshly awoken from their ancient slumber, armed with a powerful weapon from the past. You and your dragon must fulfill destiny and stop the Prototype Dragon from reaching the Tower or die trying.

On a far, lone planet, you encounter two dragons awakened from the ancient times. Armed with a deadly gun from the past and the guidance of your armored blue dragon, you must fulfill your destiny and keep the Prototype Dragon from reaching the Tower or die trying.

If this Nintendo eShop deal doesn’t move the needle for you, there are plenty of others, including a deal that lets Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 users get a $40 game for just $3.