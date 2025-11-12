Two PS1 Exclusive Games Making Unexpected Return (But There Is Bad News)

Not one, but two PS1 exclusive games from the 1990s are making an unexpected return, but there is bad news. One of these games is slated to release on December 15, via Nintendo Switch and Steam. The other is simply slated to release sometime in 2016. The bad news for PlayStation and Xbox fans is that neither game has been announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X, nor for PS4 and Xbox One. Meanwhile, neither will have English versions, so you’d better know Japanese. What makes this odd is that both titles did get western releases back in the day, so there’s hope this will change.

The first of the two PS1 exclusive games returning — and more specifically returning on December 15 — is 1995’s Tail of the Sun, an action RPG from Artdink. The following year, Artdink’s Aquanut’s Holiday will follow. This is a 1996 release also from Artdink. In other words, Artdink released both of these games three decades ago and is now re-releasing them 30 years later. 30 years ago, Sony stepped in to publish the games in the West and localize them. It is not involved this time, which may explain the lack of proper Western releases.

What makes all of this surprising is the fact that neither of these games was that well-received back in the day, and they were very niche releases. Suffice to say, nobody had their return on their 2025 bingo card. But they are returning via a new project called Artdink Game Log, a project with the goal of re-releasing and porting classic Artdink games to modern platforms.

At the moment of publishing, it is unclear what is being done to these games, if anything, to modernize the pair of nostalgic titles for modern platforms. To this end, it appears these are straight ports with nothing new or fancy.

If this news doesn’t tickle our fancy, the good news is that the PS1 is being nostalgia mined like crazy, so there are other options. To this end, it was revealed that a 30-year-old PS1 game never released in the west was not only returning, but finally getting a western release.

