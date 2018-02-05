Ubisoft Will Look Back At Assassin’s Creed’s Legacy During Game Developers Conference 2018

The Game Developers Conference is a great place to learn more about the game industry and attend informative panels that tell you about the ins and outs of making games. But it’s also an ideal spot that pays tribute to some of the franchises that make waves.

For instance, Assassin’s Creed. Ubisoft‘s “killer” franchise has been running strong for ten years now, culminating with last year’s exotic – and awesome – Assassin’s Creed Origins. So it seems only fair that the publisher pay tribute to this franchise with a special panel during GDC.

The company has announced that it will host a presentation that talks about everything from the series, delving into its history and going over its ten-year span. Here’s a description of the panel, straight from the GDC page:

“In his presentation, Ubisoft’s Jean Guesdon will share a thoughtful deconstruction of how the brand has evolved from AC1 to AC2 to an annualized brand, across different hardware generations, through offshoots, to cross-studio co-dev, tying in books and comics and film, and how it is now being refreshed with ‘Assassin’s Creed Origins’. Jean will answer questions such as: How did the ‘Assassin’s Creed’ team solidify their identity and pillars in order to be able to evolve without losing sight of what ‘Assassin’s Creed’ is? How did they move from a one story driven game to a global transmedia universe? How did they adapt the production pipeline? And, how do you find the right balance between tradition and novelty?”

It doesn’t look like the panel has a scheduled time yet, but with the show coming up next month, there should be a set time shortly. You can keep tabs on this page to get all the information you need.

If you’re interested in attending the show, it takes place from March 19 through 23 in San Francisco, and is a great place to get your foot in the door of the game industry. You might just learn a thing or two.

Can’t attend the show? You can still enjoy all things Assassin’s Creed with the release of Origins on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.