Ubisoft Games Only $1 for Limited Time in Insane Deal

Ubisoft games are currently only $1 thanks to a new and limited time deal. While many know Ubisoft for series such as Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Ghost Recon, Rainbow Six, The Division, Rayman, Watch Dogs, Just Dance, Splinter Cell, and Prince of Persia, it has also dabbled in licensing IP it doesn’t own. For example, just last year it released a new Star Wars game, Star Wars Outlaws. Meanwhile, while the games and series above are larger AAA games, it also has made indie games in the past as well. The $1 Ubisoft games in question are examples from each of these two categories of Ubisoft games.

The first Ubisoft game currently only $1 is South Park: The Stick of Truth, a 2014 RPG from Obsidian Entertainment, the studio best known historically for Fallout: New Vegas, but more recently known for The Outer Worlds. South Park: The Stick of Truth is not only widely considered the best South Park game to date, but one of the best games of its year. Coupling this, it sold millions of copies, which in turn generated a sequel in 2017 called South Park: The Fractured But Whole. Its sequel is not one of the $1 Ubisoft games though.

The other $1 Ubisoft game is an equally great Ubisoft game that also happen to release in 2014. More specifically, the other $1 Ubisoft game is Valiant Hearts: The Great War. Where South Park: The Stick of Truth is an over-the-top, indecorous RPG, Valiant Hearts: The Great War is a grounded and somber puzzle-adventure game. Back in 2014, it earned Metacritic scores as high as 87.

Both of these games — South Park: The Stick of Truth and Valiant Hearts: The Great War — are $1 specifically courtesy of the Ubisoft Store. The former is thanks to a 97 percent discount that discounts the RPG down from $29.99. Meanwhile, Valiant Hearts: The Great War is down from $14.99 thanks to a 93 percent discount.

How long either of these deals are set to be available for, the Ubisoft Store does not divulge. They are both limited time deals, but that is the extent we currently know about the pair of incredible discounts.

