Ubisoft's "Project U" Footage Leaks Online Ahead of Reveal

Information about a new game in development from Ubisoft has leaked online. The game has been codenamed "Project U" and will offer some type of online co-op experience. Footage of the game was shared in the Gaming Leaks and Rumors subreddit following a playtest conducted by the company. At this time, the game seems to be in very early development, and Ubisoft was hoping to receive feedback on its efforts. Information on the game was first shared by Reddit user Just4leaks2, who says it does not seem to be a battle royale game, and Ubisoft is not sure yet whether it will be free-to-play.

The original Reddit post can be found right here. While some of the videos of Project U have been removed, others are still available online. For a game early in development, the graphics are pretty impressive! The game's executive producer is Damien Kieken, its producer is Karl Luhe, while Carmen Carballo is serving as a concept artist. Some have pointed out that Ubisoft might be less likely to do these kinds of playtests in the future after seeing this footage leaked, but others have also said that this might help the publisher get more feedback than it would have otherwise.

It's unclear if these leaks will have any kind of impact on the final game. The snippet of footage shared by Just4leaks2 isn't much to go on, and a lot can change during a game's development cycle. Ubisoft has a tendency to let some games cook a lot longer than others, especially if things aren't working out. Games like Skull and Bones and Beyond Good & Evil 2 have been seen a number of delays and restarts as Ubisoft continues to work behind-the-scenes.

For now, Ubisoft fans will just have to wait patiently to see what comes of Project U! However, given how early into development the game seems to be, it could be quite some time before we learn anything official.

