Ubisoft Ends Online Support for Over 90 Games

Ubisoft has officially ended its online support for a total of 93 games. The expansive list of games affected by this decision was shared this week with Ubisoft confirming that the lack of online capabilities for these games means that people will no longer be able to acquire things like unlockable rewards and Ubisoft Connect services in these games will no longer be available. Single-player portions of the games affected, however, should not be impacted by this.

Given that it's got over 90 games making up the list, the chart showing all the games is a lengthy one and is best seen for yourself right here. Most of the games affected by this were games released for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC platforms, so if you've already moved on from those, you won't have much to worry about. One game – Rainbow Six Lockdown – even goes as far back as the PlayStation 2, Xbox, and GameCube.

However, there are a couple of games on the list which people may have very well still been playing online. Just Dance 2014, Just Dance 2015, and Toy Soldiers War Chest were all playable on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms which means that if you were still adamant about playing those games today, you could have been playing them on the newer PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles via backwards compatibility. You'll have to make the jump to the newer Just Dance games if that's the case because those two can no longer be played online.

In the same support article listing all of these games, Ubisoft clarified which additional online services will no longer be supported now that online play has been terminated. Those include player statistics, Units and Challenges available via Ubisoft Connect, and unlockable content including but not limited to maps and skins.

While all of these games are older which means the end of their online support shouldn't come as a surprise, Ubisoft also announced the end of updates for one of its newer games not long ago. Ghost Recon Breakpoint will receive no more content updates, Ubisoft said earlier this month, though the servers will remain online in that game so that people can continue playing.

Ubisoft is also supposedly in early talks for possible acquisitions by different groups, though nothing has been announced at this time.