Ubisoft Reportedly Bringing Back Classic PS1 Series

Ubisoft is reportedly set to bring back one of its classic series that got its start on the PS1. The new report comes the way of Nash Weedle, a source best known for reports and leaks pertaining to Nintendo, but who is also a general industry insider as well. It is not new Nintendo information though, but new Ubisoft information being shared by the insider. And the news is that Ubisoft is reportedly planning a massive revival of one of its most nostalgic series, and a series that hasn’t been completely dormant, but certainly driving backseat behind more modern Ubisoft series such as Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Rainbow Six, Ghost Recon, and licensed IP such as Avatar and Star Wars.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new report was specifically shared via social media platform X. Using X, Nash Weedle relayed word that Ubisoft has big plans for Rayman. And he outlines what these plans are. According to the insider, there are two Rayman games currently in development at Ubisoft, with a compilation release featuring classic games in the series also being considered by the French games maker.

Adding to this, the leaker claims that Ubisoft is aiming to merge 3D gameplay with the artistic style of Rayman Origins and Rayman Legends. At the very least, this is what testing so far has indicated. The report then concludes by mentioning that Ubisoft may be showing the games off behind the scenes at Gamescom later this month, likely to potential partners such as Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox, though this is not specifically clarified.

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt. Everything here is not only unofficial, but subject to change. In other words, even if this information is all correct, it doesn’t mean it will remain accurate over time as things in game development change all the time.

At the moment of publishing, Ubisoft has not been drawn out for comment. We do not expect this to change as it rarely comments on reports, rumors, leaks, or speculation. If it does come out with any type of comment, salient or not, we will update the story accordingly.

The idea that Ubisoft would revive Rayman in major fashion would not be that surprising, especially if it is going to be as a 3D platformer. While fans of the series may prefer 2D, there is less of a market for this. Meanwhile, it has been 12 years since the last Rayman game, Rayman Legends, so it feels time Ubisoft dust the series off.

For more coverage on all things Ubisoft and all things gaming in general — including all of the latest Ubisoft news, all of the latest rumors and leaks pertaining to Ubisoft, and all of the latest deals on Ubisoft games — click here.