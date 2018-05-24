Ubisoft Reveals E3 Lineup and Promises Surprises

E3 is just a few short weeks away, and while some companies are laying out their plans on what they’re doing with very little surprise, Ubisoft is doing something a little different.

On the one hand, it’s told us what games it’ll have on hand for the event, including a few anticipated hits like Skull & Bones. But likewise, it’s leaving a little room for surprise so that we have something to go nuts over when its pre-E3 press conference rolls around in a couple of weeks.

You can see the lineup in the video above. It begins with highlights from last year’s show, including a more in-depth look at Far Cry 5; Shigeru Miyamoto coming to the stage for Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle; and the return of Beyond Good & Evil 2.

It then makes use of Ubisoft’s new virtual assistant, listing some of the titles that are available and saying that there’s more coming at the conference, taking place on Monday June 11 at 1 PM PDT.

As far as what we do know is coming, Ubisoft confirmed that Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 will be on hand; along with its multiplayer pirate game Skull & Bones; the virtual reality game Transference; the interactive sci-fi adventure Starlink: Battle for Atlas; and the much anticipated Beyond Good & Evil 2.

There’s also word that the company could have new content for its existing games. For Honor has been listed; and we may even see new stuff for Rainbow Six Siege and Ghost Recon Wildlands as well.

So now we just need to figure out what surprises Ubisoft has in store for its event. Some odds are indicating that we’ll see the next chapter in the Splinter Cell series, hopefully with some multiplayer features in tow (yes, we love a round of Spies vs. Mercenaries as much as you do); and then there’s whatever the next Assassin’s Creed game is for 2019. There’s also rumors floating about that a third Watch Dogs game could be revealed.

Place your bets now because Ubisoft is going to have a very good showcase in just a couple of weeks. Fingers crossed that we see some familiar faces return!