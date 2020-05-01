Ubisoft Is Giving Away 3 Great Games for Free

✖

Ubisoft is currently giving away not, not two, but three great games for free, including the best entry in the long-running and popular Assassin's Creed series. No, not Assassin's Creed Origins or Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, but Assassin's Creed II. In addition to the apex of the Assassin's Creed series, the French games maker is also giving away Rayman Legends for free, one of its highest-rated games of the last 10 years. Lastly, the publisher and developer is also giving away Child of Light. All three games are currently 100 percent free to download, however, there are some catches.

For one, the games will only be free until May 5. If you download any of the three games before May 5 though, they are yours to keep. These are NOT free trials, they are free downloads. However, you have to download them before May 5, because after this date they will return to their normal price.

The second catch is they are only available on PC, and via Uplay, Ubisoft's proprietary digital PC storefront. This means if you want the games on Steam or the Epic Games Store, you will need to splash some cash for the normal asking price.

And that's it. No more catches. Below, you can read more about all three games, as well as peep trailers for each:

Rayman Legends

"When Rayman, Globox, and the Teensies discover a mysterious tent filled with captivating paintings, they are suddenly transported to a series of mythical new worlds! Join them as they run, jump, and slap their way through each world to get home, save the day, and discover the secrets of the legendary paintings!"

Assassin's Creed II

"Assassin’s Creed 2 is an epic story of family, vengeance and conspiracy set in the pristine, yet brutal, backdrop of a Renaissance Italy. Ezio befriends Leonardo da Vinci, takes on Florence’s most powerful families and ventures throughout the canals of Venice where he learns to become a master assassin."

Child of Light

"Aurora, a young girl from 1895 Austria, awakens on the lost fairytale continent of Lemuria. To return home she must fight against the dark creatures of the Queen of the Night, who have stolen the sun, the moon, and the stars. At stake is not only Lemuria, but Aurora’s true destiny."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.