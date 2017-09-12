Udon’s Street Fighter Comics Return In New Reloaded Series

Just in time to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Street Fighter franchise, Udon has announced that it will be bringing back its early comic books based on the series for comic book fans to enjoy, starting this November.

Dubbed the Reloaded mini-series, the six-pack of comics will be available for a meager 99 cents an issue, and will focus on the adventures of the World Warriors, including Ryu, Guile, Ken and Chun-Li, following in their footsteps as they first enter the Street Fighter tournament.

The comics originally came out in 2003 under the Street Fighter #1-6 series, which started Udon’s initial adventure into publishing. The books were written by Ken Siu-Chong, with main story artwork provided by artists Arnold Tsang (who now works as lead character concept artist for Overwatch) and Alvin Lee (who’s now principal artist for League of Legends).

The comics will also include bonus stories, including a 4-page story with cover art by Joe “Mad” Madureira (Battle Chasers, Darksiders) and a bonus story by Adam Warren (Empowered) for issue two. Cover art will also be produced by the great J. Scott Campbell.

The first two comics of the series are set to arrive this November, and the remaining issues in the Reloaded storyline will follow, with two more issues in December and the other two in January 2018. In addition, according to the publisher, “softcover trade paperback volumes collecting this story arc, and its direct continuation will begin releasing in April 2018.”

The fact we’re seeing these comics again – and for a good price – should be good news to both Udon fans and Street Fighter die-hards that want to catch up with their favorite characters in-between rounds of Street Fighter V. You can see the first two issues cover in the attached gallery, and get a good idea of what the storyline is about.

Meanwhile, Capcom hasn’t announced any new Street Fighter projects to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the series, but with Tokyo Game Show around the corner, you never know – we might just get a new Street Fighter Collection to commemorate the occasion.