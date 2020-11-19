UFC 4 Update Adds Two New Fighters

✖

UFC 4’s recent update is letting two new fighters into the octagon. On Twitter, the game announced that players could now use Megan Anderson and Khamczat Chimaev in the game. Anderson is a well-balanced fighter with four-star ratings across grappling, striking, and health. Meanwhile, Chimaev is a Welterweight competitor that bends more towards health and grappling. Both additions are going to be music to players’ ears who were looking for a little bit more variety from the game. EA has been tweaking ratings and explaining their decisions on social media since the moment the game came out. You can bet there will be some more announcements before 2020 bows out for good.

Two new environments are available as well. EA Sports describes them down below:

“Some of the most brutal strikers in history began with a raw past that paved the way for their professional future. In the backyard environment, you better finish the fight because out here the judge’s scorecard is the last thing anyone wants to see.”

Megan Anderson is now available to fight in #UFC4 🔥💪 What do you think of @MeganA_mma's ratings? 🤔 Fight now 👉 https://t.co/N7vTOhWkUj pic.twitter.com/wkUsCZTR9z — EA SPORTS UFC (@EASPORTSUFC) November 19, 2020

“[Kumite] A venue that pays homage to the old lore of MMA. People come to this underground temple for one reason only, to impose the dominance of their fighting discipline on any challengers.”

After social media exploded when news of unstoppable ads in UFC 4, the company had to step in and respond, read what they had to say below:

"Earlier this week, the team turned on ad placements in EA SPORTS UFC 4 that appeared during the 'Replay' moments in gameplay," a statement on the issue from EA, shared to Reddit, reads. "This type of advertising inventory is not new to the UFC franchise, though we have typically reserved displaying ads to specific main menu tiles or Octagon logo placement. It is abundantly clear from your feedback that integrating ads into the Replay and overlay experience is not welcome.”

“The advertisements have been disabled by the team and we apologize for any disruption to gameplay that players may have experienced,” they continued. “We realize that this should have been communicated with players ahead of time and that’s on us. We want to make sure our players have the best possible experience playing EA SPORTS UFC 4, so ad integration in the Replay and overlay experience will not be reappearing in the future. Thank you for your continued feedback on EA SPORTS UFC 4."

