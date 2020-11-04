UFC 4 Update Makes Changes to Fighter Ratings

✖

A new UFC 4 update is taking aim at fighter ratings and making some changes. EA’s official UFC sports game account posted Daniel Cormier’s latest ratings update. The legend had the changes on deck after a wild weekend at UFC 254. Notably, Khabib Nurmagomedov gets some bumps to submission offense and head strength after another dominant showing. (Sadly, for the moment he’s retired in real life.) His opponent Justin Gaethje gets a bump to kick power after doing his best against The Eagle. Over in the co-main-event, Robert Whitaker sees gains in kick speed, footwork, takedown defense, and top game. Jared Cannonier got some gains in recovery, kick speed and switch stance as well. There’s a lot more in the video as DC goes all-out breaking down fighters in the various weight classes. If you want to get into the weeds, go ahead and check it out down below:

EA is still hearing about some of the complaints from players after adding unstoppable ads to the game. When news of that practice circulated on social media, there were scores of fans who were ready to pounce on

"Earlier this week, the team turned on ad placements in EA SPORTS UFC 4 that appeared during the 'Replay' moments in gameplay," a statement on the issue from EA, shared to Reddit, reads. "This type of advertising inventory is not new to the UFC franchise, though we have typically reserved displaying ads to specific main menu tiles or Octagon logo placement. It is abundantly clear from your feedback that integrating ads into the Replay and overlay experience is not welcome.”

“The advertisements have been disabled by the team and we apologize for any disruption to gameplay that players may have experienced,” they continued. “We realize that this should have been communicated with players ahead of time and that’s on us. We want to make sure our players have the best possible experience playing EA SPORTS UFC 4, so ad integration in the Replay and overlay experience will not be reappearing in the future. Thank you for your continued feedback on EA SPORTS UFC 4."

Have you been enjoying UFC 4 since these changes went down last month? Let us know down in the comments!