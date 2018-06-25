UFC Fighter Curtis Blaydes Explains Why He Uses the Mortal Kombat Theme Song

UFC 225 took place a little while back, offering a handful of great fights for fans to enjoy. But perhaps one thing that gamers noticed was a rather familiar theme song for Curtis Blaydes.

That particular fighter came out to the tune of the Mortal Kombat theme song from the 1995 film of the same name, before defeating Alistair Overeem with a third round victory. Yep, he had the power of Shao Kahn and Goro on his side, apparently.

As to why he used the song, Blaydes explained his way of thinking recently talking with MMAFighting.com. It actually turns out that he’s used it on more than one occasion.

“It just, it gets me going,” Blaydes said speaking with The MMA Hour podcast. “And you know they (the UFC) have a lot of restrictions on [songs], especially rap music, so I was like what’s the best song I could use just instrumental-wise? I mean, it’s not just instrumental, but it’s predominantly instrumental. And I thought about it. That was the one. It gets me going.”

It’s kind of odd, mainly because he isn’t the greatest player when it comes to challenging opponents in Mortal Kombat. “I wasn’t the best at it, I’m not gonna lie,” Blaydes noted. “But I played it enough.”

The movie originally released in 1995 with a remixed theme song, which can be heard below, remixed by George Clinton. It went on to huge success, making $122 million worldwide and motivating the release of the lackluster sequel Mortal Kombat Annihilation. So, yeah, it’s definitely a series that’s worth taking a battle theme from.

Blaydes does hope that there’s a title shot for him down the road, and when he gets one, he won’t change his theme. “People will tell me all the time, ‘Oh, you should use this.’ I’m like, no, I haven’t heard anything better than Mortal Kombat under the current rules,” Blaydes said. “If they ever lift the rules on music, then maybe I would pick a different song. But currently, no.”

But Blaydes should’ve gone the extra mile and said, “Flawless victory” after ultimately defeating Overeem. You know, just because.