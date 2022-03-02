Ukraine Asks PlayStation and Xbox to Block Russian and Belarusian Accounts

Ukraine has called upon PlayStation, Xbox, and other game development companies and esports platforms to take action against Russia and Belarus following the former’s invasion of Ukraine. More specifically, Mykhailo Fedorov, the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, has penned a request for the gaming and esports industry to temporarily block all Russian and Belarusian accounts, halt the participation of Russian and Belarusian esports teams in all esports events, and cancel all international events that may be held in either region. According to Fedorov, if Xbox, PlayStation, and other companies in the industry “support human values” they will completely abandon the Russian and Belarusian markets.

“To all game development companies and esports platforms,” reads the request. “The Russian Federation has carried out a deceptive and outrageous military attack on my country! Just imagine, in 2022, cruise missiles attack residential neighborhoods, kindergartens and hospitals in the heart of Europe. The armed forces and citizens are defending Ukraine till the end! The whole world is repelling the aggressor through the imposition of sanctions – the enemy must suffer significant losses. But we need your support – in 2022, modern technology is perhaps the best answer to the tanks, multiple rocket launchers (hrad), and missiles.”

Fedorov continues: “I am sure that you will not only hear, but also do everything possible to protect Ukraine, Europe and, finally, the entire democratic world from bloody authoritarian aggression – and I appeal to temporarily block all Russian and Belorussian accounts, temporarily stop the participation of Russian and Belorussian teams and gamers in all international esports events and cancel all international events holding on the territory of Russia and Belarus. We are sure that such actions will motivate the citizens of Russia to proactively stop the disgraceful military aggression.”

https://twitter.com/FedorovMykhailo/status/1498945221337534469

At the moment of publishing, neither PlayStation nor Xbox have addressed Fedorov’s request in any capacity. Of course, if this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. So far, different bits and pieces of the industry have addressed the conflict with various actions, but its biggest players have yet to heed this call to action.