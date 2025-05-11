Canceled Ultimate Spider-Man 2 Game Details and Concept Art Leak

Although Ultimate Spider-Man 2 almost happened, new details have emerged that paint a picture of what the game could have been like. The web head is alive and well in the video game space right now thanks to not only the Insomniac games, but also Spider-Man’s appearances in other games like Marvel Rivals. He’s one of Marvel’s most important and popular characters, so it’s obviously important to make sure he is given the best treatment in all the different mediums he pops up in. Spider-Man helped pave some of the way for what superhero games could be with the Spider-Man 2 movie tie-in game and the incredibly unique video game adaptation of the Ultimate Spider-Man comics.

20 years later and Marvel is still finding new ways to keep Spider-Man fresh in games. It’s expected that Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 is on the way and will continue the story of Peter and Miles, though no one knows exactly where their story will go next. It will probably see the two of them battling against the Green Goblin a character that has been teased for years now. However, this is far from the only Spider-Man sequel that would center around the Green Goblin.

Ultimate Spider-Man 2 Details and Concept Art Surface

ultimate spider-man

Ultimate Spider-Man 2 is a game fans have wanted to see for years, the first one is arguably one of the best Marvel video games. As it turns out, it was in the works at one point. A story was developed alongside some concept art and early level ideas, but unfortunately, this is about as far as it got. Ultimate Spider-Man 2 was canceled as Activision was also developing Call of Duty 3 and Spider-Man 3, two massive projects that required more manpower and resources. Although the first game was received well and a modest hit, it didn’t sell well enough for Activision to feel confident in the sales potential of a sequel.

However, YouTuber spidey santa has released a new video that details what we would’ve seen in Ultimate Spider-Man 2 thanks to interviews with developers and concept art from artist Ian Hosfeld. According to Hosfeld, the story of Ultimate Spider-Man 2 was the “Death of a Goblin” storyline from the comics and was set to take place in winter. However, the story was actually originally created for the video game by Brian Michael Bendis and eventually turned into a comic after the game was canceled.

Players would’ve played as Green Goblin instead of Venom this time, teamed up with heroes like Wolverine and Daredevil, and Kitty Pride would have appeared in some capacity. Given spidey santa’s video is in Russian, I’ve summed up the story below, but I highly recommend watching his video to see some of the art and other footage he obtained.

The story of Ultimate Spider-Man 2 would’ve been set during the winter and begun with Spider-Man and Daredevil fighting the Hand, a group of ninjas from the Marvel comics. As players got re-acquainted with Peter, they’d see him get attacked by the Green Goblin at school, leading to an explosive battle. Of course, Spider-Man stops him and he gets thrown into a SHIELD prison.

Nick Fury shows Norman Osborn what the experiments he has done on his son have resulted in, resulting in an intense response. Despite security measures from SHIELD, Osborn transforms into the Goblin once more and is broken out with the assistance of Doctor Doom. Goblin then forms an alliance with other imprisoned villains such as Kraven, Vulture, Rhino, and Electro to take down Spider-Man. Sabretooth was also once considered, but ultimately cut before the game was even canceled.

Fury evacuates Harry Osborn causing the Green Goblin to chase after him, seemingly to “rescue” his son. Spider-Man follows, but Harry is put on a helicarrier and sent away. After battling a couple of the aforementioned foes, Spider-Man seeks help from his own allies and the game transitions back to Goblin, giving players full control over him in Ultimate Spider-Man 2, similar to Venom from the first game and he battles Beetle, who is working with Doom.

Meanwhile, Spider-Man gets into a fight with Kraven, but Wolverine steps into help him out. They take down Kraven, but are quickly interrupted by Rhino who is in a significantly larger suit with rockey launchers. Spider-Man throws Wolverine after swinging him around with his webs and the clawed hero shreds up Rhino’s suit. It seems that Ultimate Spider-Man 2 not only would’ve let you fight alongside other heroes, but let you use unique moves that combine their powers, similar to Marvel Rivals‘ team-up abilities.

Goblin eventually finds and boards the helicarrier with Harry onboard, eventually leading to a heated conflict between the father and son. The intensity of the argument causes Harry to transform into the Hobgoblin and the two battle it out on the helicarrier, hovering above New York City. As one might imagine, they destroy the helicarrier and it crashes into the Brooklyn Bridge. Spider-Man swings over and finds the Green Goblin holding Harry’s dead body in his arms. Spider-Man fights him until he is knocked back into human form, where he is able to fully process the death of his son and feel incredible regret and sadness.

Fury feels that the death and destruction caused by Osborn has gone too far and decides to execute him. Peter would then go back to school and tell his class that they should honor Harry’s memory, though it’s not clear how. After that, Ultimate Spider-Man 2 ends. This is obviously a pretty loose version of the story, so there probably would have been a lot more that happens in between all of these moments. There probably would’ve been more drama between Mary Jane and Peter Parker, other Marvel cameos, and side activities as well.

The YouTuber also speculated that Doctor Doom was collecting DNA samples from key villains like Venom, Green Goblin, and Sandman which would’ve culminated in a catastrophic threat in a later sequel.