Marvel Rivals Adding Insomniac Spider-Man as New Skin

Marvel Rivals is gearing up to add a new skin for Spider-Man that fans of the Marvel’s Spider-Man series will adore. Since its launch this past month, Marvel Rivals has slowly been adding more cosmetics based on various looks that characters have boasted in Marvel TV shows, films, and comics over the years. Now, these collaborations have tied back into Marvel video games, specifically those from developer Insomniac Games.

Revealed today on social media, Marvel Rivals announced that it will be adding the “Advanced Suit 2.0” from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to the multiplayer game later this month on January 30th. This skin’s addition to Marvel Rivals is meant to coincide with the PC release of Spider-Man 2, which will be rolling out on the same day. Details on how much the suit will cost haven’t yet been shared, but it will be available across all platforms despite Marvel’s Spider-Man being a series that stems from PlayStation.

“Take the first look at Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in Marvel Rivals,” said the post announcing the skin. “The Advanced Suit 2.0 blends Otto Octavius’s science with Peter Parker’s genius. Crafted for the toughest battles, it symbolizes Spider-Man’s true grit as a hero. Unlock this legendary costume in-store and swing into action starting January 30th!”

🕷️ The Advanced Suit 2.0 Arrives to Celebrate the PC Launch of Marvel's Spider-Man 2! 🕸️



Based on the initial response from Marvel Rivals players, this Spider-Man skin might be the most popular one that has been added to the game so far. Not only have many fans been saying that they’ll now go out of their way to play Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals, but others have made it known that they’d like to see this collab go the other direction with Insomniac adding Spidey’s default look from Rivals to Spider-Man 2. For now, no such move on Insomniac’s part seems to be happening, although that could change in the future.

Marvel Rivals is available to play for free right now across PS5, Xbox, and PC platforms. The game is currently in the midst of Season 1 and recently added Mr. Fantastic and Invisible Woman as playable characters. Later this season, Human Torch and The Thing will be added to the roster and will round out the Fantastic Four’s inclusion in the game.