Uncharted Netflix Release Date Revealed

Uncharted is coming to Netflix very soon, which may come as a surprise to some people given the film was released in theaters about 4 months ago and only just recently released on home video. It took a long time for Sony to make Uncharted, as the film was announced shortly after Uncharted 2: Among Thieves was released on PlayStation 3 and became a big hit for both Naughty Dog and Sony. Over the years, the film took on different directors, writers, and actors, with Mark Wahlberg even being attached to play Nathan Drake at one point. The actor eventually aged out of the role and was tasked with playing Sully, Drake's older mentor, in the final film with Tom Holland taking on the lead role. Both of these casting choices led to mixed responses from fans, but if you haven't had the chance to check the movie out, it will be pretty accessible very soon.

According to What's on Netflix, Uncharted will make its debut on Netflix on July 15th, roughly one month from now. This release date only applies to the United States version of Netflix at the moment, but it's likely it will come to other regions at some point as well. It was already expected that Uncharted would come to Netflix at some point after Sony and Netflix signed a massive agreement to exclusively distribute Sony's new releases on the service. This may be sooner than some expected, which could be a sign that films like Morbius will be coming to Netflix in the coming months as well, but no release dates have been confirmed for other big Sony films.

As of right now, an Uncharted sequel has yet to be officially announced, but one was set up at the end of the first film via a post credits sequence. Uncharted wasn't a big hit with critics, but did gross over $400 million at the box office, so it performed well commercially. Perhaps if Uncharted continues to succeed on Netflix, Sony will take advantage of the momentum and announce a sequel.

Uncharted is out now on DVD, Blu-ray, 4K UHD, and digital.