Uncharted 4 Multiplayer Won’t Appear in PS5 and PC Release

Following some speculation that came about a little over a week ago, the multiplayer component of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End has been confirmed to not appear in the upcoming PlayStation 5 and PC remaster Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. When this collection was first announced by PlayStation and Naughty Dog earlier this year, only the campaigns found in Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy were implied to be in the bundle. And while some fans hoped that this wouldn’t end up being the case, Sony has now confirmed what we previously expected.

This confirmation for a lack of multiplayer in Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection came about via a new listing for the game on Steam. Prior to its release in the coming months, Sony pushed live the Steam page today which provided us with a number of new bits of information. Of those new details, multiplayer was said to be left behind for this new release.

“In an experience delivered by award winning developer Naughty Dog can, the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection includes the two critically-acclaimed, globe-trotting single player adventures from Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy,” said a detailed description on Steam. “Each story is filled with laughs, drama, high octane combat, and a sense of wonder – remastered to be even more immersive.”

At this point in time, the biggest question that now surrounds Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection involves its launch date. Sony and Naughty Dog have yet to say when this new port will actually be coming to PlayStation 5 or PC, outside of committing to an early 2022 window. Considering that the new Uncharted movie happens to also be launching in February of next year, perhaps this game will also release in proximity to the franchise’s first foray to the big screen.

How do you feel about seeing Uncharted 4's multiplayer mode officially left out for the Legacy of Thieves Collection? Does this move surprise you at all?