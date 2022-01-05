Uncharted Reveals First Full Scene Featuring Tom Holland’s Action-Packed Airplane Brawl

After a significant number of delays, the Uncharted movie from Sony Pictures is finally set to release next month. The studio has been showing more from the film lately, releasing a trailer just last month featuring Mark Wahlberg’s mustache for Victor “Sully” Sullivan. Tonight, the studio released a full scene from the movie, featuring Tom Holland’s Nathan Drake in a battle aboard an airplane! Obviously, those that don’t want a full sequence from the film spoiled won’t want to watch, but for fans of the video games that might still be on the fence about the movie, it’s well worth checking out!

The full sequence can be found in the video embedded below.

A lot of Uncharted fans really are still on the fence, most notably regarding Holland and Wahlberg as Drake and Sully. Unfortunately, this clip won’t provide any answers in that regard; we don’t really get much of a sense what to expect from their characters, but it’s an exciting action sequence! There’s a pretty good amount of tension in the scene, and it definitely has a feel reminiscent of the PlayStation games that inspired it. Hopefully, this is a sign of what else the film will have to offer!

As of this writing, Uncharted is set to release on February 18th. It will be interesting to see if Sony plans on sticking with that date, or if the film could end up pushed back yet again. The studio announced yesterday that Morbius will now release in April, just over three weeks before the movie was set to appear in theaters. There are all kinds of rumors about the reason for the delay, but it’s possible that it could relate to the increase in COVID cases throughout the world. The studio saw incredible success for Spider-Man: No Way Home last month, but if cases continue to rise and fans avoid going to the theater, it’s possible that Uncharted could see one more delay.

